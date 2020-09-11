Tyler Martin Is A Wolverine

Acton (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School inside linebacker Tyler Martin has committed to Michigan.

Martin was offered by Michigan when he was just an eighth grader and has been high on the Wolverines since that day. He's been to campus several times since then and has loved the idea of playing for Don Brown ever since it became an option. Brown is a legend in Martin's neck of the woods and also does a phenomenal job coaching linebackers, which also appealed to Martin.

As he gets ready to embark on his junior season, Martin claims eight offers from schools like Arkansas, Nebraska, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia. No other major suitors really got involved with the 6-3, 238-pounder, but it likely wouldn't have mattered. Martin was enamored by the Wolverines and Brown since day one.

Martin is pledge No. 2 in Michigan's 2022 class, which is now inside the top 20 per 247 Sports' team rankings. He joins Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren giving U-M a very nice first-and-second-level start to the 2022 haul.