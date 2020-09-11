SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Tyler Martin Is A Wolverine

BrandonBrown

Acton (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School inside linebacker Tyler Martin has committed to Michigan.

Martin was offered by Michigan when he was just an eighth grader and has been high on the Wolverines since that day. He's been to campus several times since then and has loved the idea of playing for Don Brown ever since it became an option. Brown is a legend in Martin's neck of the woods and also does a phenomenal job coaching linebackers, which also appealed to Martin.

As he gets ready to embark on his junior season, Martin claims eight offers from schools like Arkansas, Nebraska, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia. No other major suitors really got involved with the 6-3, 238-pounder, but it likely wouldn't have mattered. Martin was enamored by the Wolverines and Brown since day one.

Martin is pledge No. 2 in Michigan's 2022 class, which is now inside the top 20 per 247 Sports' team rankings. He joins Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren giving U-M a very nice first-and-second-level start to the 2022 haul.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From The Film Room: Tyler Martin

Tyler Martin has been crushing people and making plays on offense since he was in middle school.

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Mark Schlissel Stands In The Way Of Big Ten Return

A powerful voice among Big Ten presidents, Michigan's Mark Schlissel controls the fate of football in 2020.

Steve Deace

by

galacian

Michigan Offers 2022 Stud Dual-Threat Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Michigan has a pretty stout 2022 quarterback board already but Wimsatt is too good not to offer.

BrandonBrown

2022 LB Stone Blanton Loves Michigan's Culture

New Michigan offer recipient Stone Blanton talks about how glad he is to receive a scholarship from the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

Prominent Michigan Men Voice Opinions Opposing President Schlissel

It seems like everyone except University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel wants the Wolverines to play football this fall.

BrandonBrown

by

Jedaharris

Is The Big Ten Eyeing A Mid-October Return?

It seems like everyone wants Big Ten football to return, but when can that happen?

BrandonBrown

James Franklin Echoes Wolverines' Sentiments On Big Ten Postponement

After several former U-M football players spoke out in disapproval of the Big Ten, Penn State head coach James Franklin followed a similar route shortly thereafter.

Eric Rutter

Recruiting Roundup: New 2022 LB Offer, Two Targets Pick Other Big Ten Schools

One new 2022 targets pops up right when another falls off the board for Michigan on the recruiting trail.

Eric Rutter

State Legislators Take On Big Ten In Attempt To Bring Back Football

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has taken a lot of heat lately, and it looks like there is still more to come on a legal level.

Eric Rutter

Dissecting The Wide Receiver Position In The 2021 Class After Markus Allen's Decommitment

Michigan went from four wide receiver pledges to three after Markus Allen decided to open things back up.

BrandonBrown