Michigan Football rises in latest recruiting rankings
In spite of the on-field struggles of the 2024 season, the Michigan Wolverines are continuing to find success on the recruiting trail. After landing a big-time commitment from five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola on Monday, Michigan is inching closer toward a 2025 class that could ultimately land within the Top 10 nationally by the time it's all said and done.
Here are the latest Michigan Football recruiting rankings for the 2025 class:
On3
- Big Ten: 4th
- Nationally: 12th
247 Sports
- Big Ten: 4th
- Nationally: 14th
Rivals
- Big Ten: 5th
- Nationally: 15th
Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
