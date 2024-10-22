Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football rises in latest recruiting rankings

Chris Breiler

In spite of the on-field struggles of the 2024 season, the Michigan Wolverines are continuing to find success on the recruiting trail. After landing a big-time commitment from five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola on Monday, Michigan is inching closer toward a 2025 class that could ultimately land within the Top 10 nationally by the time it's all said and done.

Here are the latest Michigan Football recruiting rankings for the 2025 class:

On3

  • Big Ten: 4th
  • Nationally: 12th

247 Sports

  • Big Ten: 4th
  • Nationally: 14th

Rivals

  • Big Ten: 5th
  • Nationally: 15th

Current 2025 Commits:

  1. Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
  2. Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
  3. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
  4. Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
  5. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
  6. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
  7. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
  8. Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
  9. Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
  10. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
  11. Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
  12. Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
  13. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
  14. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
  15. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
  16. Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
  17. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB

