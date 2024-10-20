Opening Line: Michigan football opens as touchdown favorite over rival MSU
Michigan football is coming off arguably its worst game of the 2024 season, a 21-7 loss at Illinois, on Saturday. Michigan State, meanwhile, played its best game of the year in a 32-20 win over Iowa this past weekend.
Despite that, oddsmakers still favor the Wolverines in their upcoming annual rivalry matchup with the Spartans next Saturday. Michigan (4-3, 2-2) has opened as a six-point favorite over Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) in the line released by Circa Sports this afternoon. The Wolverines seek their third straight victory over their in-state rivals, after wins of 49-0 and 29-7 in East Lansing and Ann Arbor, respectively, the past two seasons.
After opening the year 4-1, Michigan is suffering the effects of all the talent that left Schembechler Hall this past offseason following the program's first national championship since 1997. In head coach Sherrone Moore's first year at the helm, the Wolverines have three losses prior to the month of November for the first time since 2014. Michigan still has three more ranked opponents still to play in addition to Michigan State.
The Spartans, meanwhile, have had a rollercoaster first season under new head coach Jonathan Smith, but may be hitting their stride for the back half of the year. Michigan State opened the season with wins over Florida Atlantic, Maryland and Prairie View A&M before suffering three straight losses to Boston College, Ohio State and Oregon. Off their own bye, MSU defeated Iowa this past Saturday.
While Michigan has held bragging rights in this rivalry for two-plus years, it's been a evenly played series over the past decade. The Wolverines went 5-4 against the Spartans during the Harbaugh era, coming off a stretch in which Michigan State won six of seven during the Rich Rodriguez/Brady Hoke eras in Ann Arbor.
Kickoff between Michigan and Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Big Ten Network will carry the TV broadcast.
