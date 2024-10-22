Jonathan Smith references 'trouble with the snap' ahead of Michigan-MSU game
This year's Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game will feature two new head coaches of the two programs for the first time since 1995, when Nick Saban's Spartans defeated Lloyd Carr's Wolverines, 28-25.
In 2024, it's Michigan's Sherrone Moore and MSU's Jonathan Smith who will match wits for the first time. Smith, who came to Michigan State after six years coaching his alma mater, Oregon State, was asked if he could recall any previous games in this rivalry series, despite never before being a part of it.
In response, Smith referenced a memory seared into the memory of Wolverines and Spartans alike, though most Michigan fans would like to forget it: the infamous 'Trouble with the Snap' game from 2015.
"I remember some highlights. I remember a punter," Smith said, before trailing off with a wry grin. "Not going there in regards to multiple, but that one stands out."
The fact that Smith brought up that game will endear himself further in the hearts of Michigan State's fanbase, especially with the Spartans off to a surprisingly strong 4-3 start in the head coach's first year.
Meanwhile, Moore does have experience in this rivalry game, and has first-hand knowledge of the physicality, intensisity and, sometimes, downright nastiness this game has produced in recent years. While a first-year head coach, Moore has been a position coach in the Michigan-Michigan State game for the past six years, and U-M's offensive coordinator for the past three.
"It's a huge game," Moore told reporters Monday. "You're playing Michigan State. It's a rivlary, it's the in-state rivalry, and everything's on the line. We've got to keep Paul Bunyan here, and there's a lot of pride in that trophy. There's a lot of pride in this rivalry and we're going to do everything we can to win."
Smith will get his first live taste of the rivalry on Saturday, but said he's felt the emphasis the Spartans put on this game from the moment he was introduced as Michigan State's head coach.
"I definitely felt it upon arrival," Smith said. "I think I got asked about them even at my introductory press conference. No, I've felt it since getting here and understanding this is an important game, the most important regular season game we'll play. The passion for it, I love being a part of it. Been a part of multiple in-state rivalries. No question it's been well-received on my end, this thing is important.
Both teams hold identical 4-3 records this season, but the emotions surrounding those win-loss totals could not be further apart. Michigan State is coming off a disastrous 4-8 season a year ago, and Smith has already matched that win total in Year 1. Meanwhile, Michigan has experienced an alarming dropoff one year removed from winning the national championship.
One win won't turn overcome the sour taste that this season has left in the Wolverines' mouth thus far, but beating Michigan State would be a good place Moore and Michigan to start turning things around.
"It's the next game, but it's a big game. It's the state championship," Moore said. "Our guys are very excited...to go compete against this team. They take a lot of pride in Paul Bunyan, keeping that trophy here. So, our guys are excited about the game and so are the coaches."
