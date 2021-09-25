How To Watch: Michigan vs. Rutgers

As you settle in for a day of college football, here's what you need to know about Michigan taking on Rutgers.

The Teams

Rutgers @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Rutgers 3-6

The Tube

When: Saturday at 3:30 pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free — regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Despite Rutgers being 3-0 after wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware, Michigan is viewed as a 20.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been very impressive this season.

The Stats

This year, the Wolverines average 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (11.3).

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

The Scarlet Knights have averaged 29.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (11.3).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (2).

The Series

Michigan is 6-1 in the series against Rutgers and last defeated the Scarlet Knights last year in triple overtime by a score of 48-42.

The Slates

Michigan

Rutgers