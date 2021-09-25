September 25, 2021
How To Watch: Michigan vs. Rutgers

As you settle in for a day of college football, here's what you need to know about Michigan taking on Rutgers.
The Teams

Rutgers @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Rutgers 3-6

The Tube

When: Saturday at 3:30 pm ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ABC
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free — regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Despite Rutgers being 3-0 after wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware, Michigan is viewed as a 20.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been very impressive this season.

The Stats

  • This year, the Wolverines average 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (11.3).
  • The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .
  • The Scarlet Knights have averaged 29.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (11.3).
  • The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (2).

The Series

Michigan is 6-1 in the series against Rutgers and last defeated the Scarlet Knights last year in triple overtime by a score of 48-42.

The Slates

Michigan

michigan schedule

Rutgers

rutgers schedule

