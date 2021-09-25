How To Watch: Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Teams
Rutgers @ Michigan
Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Rutgers 3-6
The Tube
When: Saturday at 3:30 pm ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ABC
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free — regional restrictions may apply.)
The Odds
Despite Rutgers being 3-0 after wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware, Michigan is viewed as a 20.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been very impressive this season.
The Stats
- This year, the Wolverines average 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (11.3).
- The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .
- The Scarlet Knights have averaged 29.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (11.3).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (2).
The Series
Michigan is 6-1 in the series against Rutgers and last defeated the Scarlet Knights last year in triple overtime by a score of 48-42.
The Slates
Michigan
Rutgers