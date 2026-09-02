Western Michigan vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Michigan Wolverines and Bryce Underwood open the 2026 college football season at home with an in-state rivalry matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Last season, Western Michigan won the MAC Championship, and it returns quarterback Broc Lowry as well as several pieces from a defense that was in the top-50 in the country in EPA/Play and success rate while ranking ninth in point allowed per game.

So, this is not an easy matchup for the Wolverines in their first game of the Kyle Whittingham era.

Still, oddsmakers have Michigan (No. 16 in the country) set as nearly a four-touchdown favorite at home.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 1 battle.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Western Michigan +27.5 (-110)

Michigan -27.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Western Michigan: +2000

Michigan: -6500

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Western Michigan vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Western Michigan record: 0-0

Michigan State record: 0-0

Western Michigan vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Bryce Underwood, Quarterback. Michigan

Sophomore Bryce Underwood had some serious ups and downs in his freshman season, throwing four picks in his last two games of the year (against Ohio State and Texas).

This matchup should allow him to start the season on a high note, but Underwood has to become a more accurate passer to take Michigan to the next level. Last season, he threw nine picks to 11 scores and completed just 60.3 percent of his passes.

Now, he’s elite with his legs (392 rushing yards and six scores in 2025), and can really make some tough plays because of his size and athleticism. He should improve as a passer in his second season, though the Western Michigan defense was pretty solid in 2025, ranking in the top 50 in EPA/Play.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

Last season, Western Michigan allowed just 17.6 points per game, and it returns a few key pieces from that defense, including defensive back Joshua Franklin.

The Wolverines had a pretty strong defense as well, allowing just over 20 points per game while ranking 35th in EPA/Play. Western Michigan (49th in EPA/Play) relied heavily on its offense since it ranked outside the top-100 in EPA/Pass offensively last season.

Even though Underwood should be better in his second collegiate season, I have a hard time getting behind this Michigan offense to hang a huge number. The Wolverines were just 47th in passing success rate in 2025, and Underwood was picked nine times in 13 games.

I wouldn’t be shocked if defense dominates this Week 1 battle, so I’ll go UNDER on Saturday. Michigan hit the UNDER in six of 13 games in 2025 while Western Michigan did so in eight of 14 appearances.

Pick: UNDER 48.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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