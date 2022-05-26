JUST IN: Michigan Announces First Night Game Of 2022

Michigan Stadium is one of the toughest places in America to win a football game if you're the visiting team, and things get even more difficult when the lights come on.

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for four more Michigan Football games on the 2022 schedule. Most notably, the Wolverines will host their first night game of the 2022 season at the Big House against Hawaii. The week-two primetime matchup will air on the Big Ten Network with a kickoff time of 8 PM.

Here's a full look at Michigan's 2022 schedule, along with the six games that have kickoff times decided:

9/2/22: vs. Colorado State, Noon, ABC

9/10/22: vs. Hawaii, 8:00 PM, Big Ten Network

9/17/22: vs. UConn, Noon, ABC

9/24/22: vs. Maryland (Homecoming), Noon, FOX of FS1

10/1/22: at Iowa, TBD

10/8/22: at Indiana (Homecoming), Noon, TBD

10/15/22: vs. Penn State, TBD

10/29/22: vs. Michigan State, TBD

11/5/22: at Rutgers, TBD

11/12/22: vs. Nebraska, TBD

11/19/22: vs. Illinois, TBD

11/26/22: at Ohio State, Noon, FOX