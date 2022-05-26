JUST IN: Michigan Announces First Night Game Of 2022
On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for four more Michigan Football games on the 2022 schedule. Most notably, the Wolverines will host their first night game of the 2022 season at the Big House against Hawaii. The week-two primetime matchup will air on the Big Ten Network with a kickoff time of 8 PM.
Here's a full look at Michigan's 2022 schedule, along with the six games that have kickoff times decided:
9/2/22: vs. Colorado State, Noon, ABC
9/10/22: vs. Hawaii, 8:00 PM, Big Ten Network
9/17/22: vs. UConn, Noon, ABC
9/24/22: vs. Maryland (Homecoming), Noon, FOX of FS1
10/1/22: at Iowa, TBD
10/8/22: at Indiana (Homecoming), Noon, TBD
10/15/22: vs. Penn State, TBD
10/29/22: vs. Michigan State, TBD
11/5/22: at Rutgers, TBD
11/12/22: vs. Nebraska, TBD
11/19/22: vs. Illinois, TBD
11/26/22: at Ohio State, Noon, FOX