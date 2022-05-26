Skip to main content

JUST IN: Michigan Announces First Night Game Of 2022

Michigan Stadium is one of the toughest places in America to win a football game if you're the visiting team, and things get even more difficult when the lights come on.

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for four more Michigan Football games on the 2022 schedule. Most notably, the Wolverines will host their first night game of the 2022 season at the Big House against Hawaii. The week-two primetime matchup will air on the Big Ten Network with a kickoff time of 8 PM.

Here's a full look at Michigan's 2022 schedule, along with the six games that have kickoff times decided:

9/2/22: vs. Colorado State, Noon, ABC

9/10/22: vs. Hawaii, 8:00 PM, Big Ten Network 

9/17/22: vs. UConn, Noon, ABC

9/24/22: vs. Maryland (Homecoming), Noon, FOX of FS1

10/1/22: at Iowa, TBD

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10/8/22: at Indiana (Homecoming), Noon, TBD

10/15/22: vs. Penn State, TBD

10/29/22: vs. Michigan State, TBD

11/5/22: at Rutgers, TBD

11/12/22: vs. Nebraska, TBD

11/19/22: vs. Illinois, TBD

11/26/22: at Ohio State, Noon, FOX

michigan stadium
Football

JUST IN: Michigan Announces First Night Game Of 2022

By Christopher Breiler21 seconds ago
juwan howard andrel anthony junior colson
Football

Big Ten Champions Camp, JJ McCarthy, Juwan Howard and the NBA

By Brandon Brown15 hours ago
tom brady jim harbaugh
Football

VIDEO: Incredible Footage Of Tom Brady Hitting Hole-In-One

By Christopher BreilerMay 25, 2022
DSC_3284
Football

JUST IN: Michigan Makes Big NIL Announcement

By Christopher BreilerMay 24, 2022
trevor keegan
Football

Sights From The Big Ten Champions Mega Camp

By Brandon BrownMay 24, 2022
michigan stadium
Football

Michigan Football Legend Speaks At Camp

By Brandon BrownMay 22, 2022
jaelin llewellyn
Basketball

Jaelin Llewellyn's Rank Among College Basketball Transfers

By Brandon BrownMay 21, 2022
032721_mfb_sabanni_practice_rs0449
Football

'Go Dig Into His Past': Fisher Blasts Saban In Epic Rant

By Christopher BreilerMay 19, 2022