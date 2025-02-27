Michigan Football star has surgery ahead of 2025 NFL Draft, will be ready for OTAs
Meeting with the media on Thursday ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine, Michigan star tight end Colston Loveland discussed a wide range of topics, including his time in Ann Arbor, his skillset as a route runner, an his off-season surgery recovery progress. Loveland was the most productive pass catcher for the Wolverines in 2024, hauling in a team high 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
"It's doing good," Loveland said about his shoulder. "It feels great. Surgery went great, got some x-rays and they look really good. Just taking it day-by-day." Loveland had the operation on Jan. 29 to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder from an injury sustained back in September against Arkansas State.
But beyond the injury, Loveland went on to praise the University of Michigan football program for preparing guys for football at the next level.
"It's Michigan. It's the coaching staff and everything Michigan's about. They develop. I think they get the best out of every player, and I mean you see that in the draft. Dudes are playing well, like Mikey [Sainristil], guys like that. It just translates well. Just how hard we work at Michigan, they prepare us for everything."
Loveland also highlighted some of the meetings he's had with NFL teams so far, including the Colts, Broncos, and Bengals.
"I had a meeting with the Colts, it was a great meeting," Loveland said. "I feel like, whatever I'm asked to do I want to be able to do. Whether that's hand in line, if I'm out at one, slot, whatever I've got to do to help the team win, that's what I'm going to do.
"I've met with the Broncos. I would say I'm one of the best route-runners in this draft, I truly believe that. I think I've got great hands, obviously I've got a lot to work on throughout my whole game. But I feel like I'm pretty polished, and just excited to keep getting better."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Draft: Three Michigan football players in analyst's top-10 prospect list
Michigan Football: Could Sherrone Moore be the next coach to join elite company?
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7