Michigan Football: Could Sherrone Moore be the next coach to join elite company?
After Jim Harbaugh departed for the NFL, most people in the Michigan circle -- including fans -- believed then-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was the man for the job. Not too long after Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers, Warde Manuel signed Moore as the next Wolverines head coach. But it was an up-and-down year for Moore.
In his first season as the Michigan head coach, the Wolverines went 8-5. Michigan, who had playoff aspirations, struggled to pass the football and had issues defending the pass in the first part of the season. But as time went on, Michigan still had issues throwing the ball, but the Wolverines looked much better as the year progressed. Michigan would end up beating rival Ohio State for the fourth year in a row before beating Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
RELATED: 'Have the most physical and explosive offense in the country': Chip Lindsey on Michigan in 2025
Moore would then go on to sign the No. 6 recruiting class in his first full cycle as the coach. With plenty of optimism pointing toward Michigan, ESPN named Moore as the next coach who could win his first national title -- but in the 'wildcard' category. Moore joins coaches like Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin.
"Moore doesn't have a national title as a head coach but played a significant role in Michigan's championship run two years ago," wrote Rittenberg. He not only served as the team's offensive coordinator but stood in for Harbaugh following a Big Ten suspension and coached the final three regular-season games, recording wins against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. His first season as Wolverines' coach was not surprisingly uneven, as Michigan struggled mightily at quarterback and finished 130th nationally in passing, ahead of only the three service academies. But he finished with a stunning upset of Ohio State in Columbus and an almost equally shocking bowl win against Alabama. Michigan stepped up to land its quarterback of the future in Bryce Underwood and is willing to flex its financial clout for top players. Moore still must prove he can oversee a consistent winner, but his big-game prowess is clear and Michigan should soon return to CFP contention."
Once Jim Harbaugh departed for the league, Nick Saban retired, and both Jimbo Fisher and Mack Brown gone -- there are just three active coaches who won a national title. Ryan Day was the latest coach to win his first -- following Harbaugh -- and another coach has a chance to be added to the list. Guys like Dan Lanning, Marcus Freeman, and James Franklin all have the team that could make a run at it in 2025.
But Michigan is no stranger to the CFP -- making it the prior three years before missing it last year. And Moore is no stranger to winning big games. If the Wolverines can make the young talent mesh with the veterans, Michigan could be back in the CFP in 2025 with a puncher's chance to make a run.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football's returning production stacks up with rest of the country for 2025 season
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7