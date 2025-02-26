NFL Draft: Three Michigan football players in analyst's top-10 prospect list
The NFL Combine is almost underway. The event will take place on Thursday-Sunday in Indianapolis and there will be plenty of top prospects in attendance to showcase their skills in front of NFL coaches, General Managers, and some owners. There will be nine Wolverines participating in the combine:
RB Donovan Edwards
RB Kalel Mullings
TE Colston Loveland
OT Myles Hinton
DT Kenneth Grant
DT Mason Graham
Edge Josaiah Stewart
CB Will Johnson
LS William Wagner
NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager believes three of those players are in the top 10 in terms of the best prospects available. Schrager has Mason Graham (5th), Colston Loveland (9th), and Will Johnson (10th) in his top-10 list. The analyst has Colorado's Travis Hunter as the best available player with Penn State's edge rusher Abdul Carter second.
Despite an 8-5 season, the Wolverines had plenty of star talent on the field. Graham, Loveland, Johnson, and Kenneth Grant were all tabbed as All-Americans in 2024. Michigan is likely going to have four first-round selections come April and other Wolverines will hear their name called as the draft goes through the three days.
These Michigan stars have a chance to gain even more steam if they impress during the combine.
