What's At Stake: No. 13 Michigan Vs. Michigan State

After a convincing win at Minnesota last weekend, No. 13 Michigan is riding high into their Saturday matchup with in-state rival Michigan State.

The Spartans are licking their wounds following a disappointing 38-27 loss to Rutgers a week ago, and are find themselves a three touchdown underdog to the Wolverines. Michigan won last year’s contest 44-10, their largest margin of victory since 2002. It wouldn’t be all that surprising to see an even wider margin in this year’s contest.

When it comes to their mindset heading into this game, the Wolverines should look to the way their rival to the South – Ohio State – approaches the annual rivalry with Michigan. The Buckeyes have been in control of The Game for nearly two decades, and have learned the best way to stay on top is to never let their rival come up for air.

That’s what Michigan has a chance to establish on Saturday against the Spartans. Jim Harbaugh is 3-2 against Michigan State, and the Wolverines have won three of the past four matchups. If a certain punter hadn’t had “trouble with the snap” in 2015, the swing this rivalry has taken since the Harbaugh era began would be even more pronounced.

Michigan’s goal shouldn’t just be to win today; it should be to win in overwhelming fashion. The Wolverines have a chance to kick their in-state rival while they’re down, to step on the Spartans’ throats and refuse to let them come up for air. Michigan should be familiar with that feeling. It’s been Ohio State’s approach to The Game for years.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is coaching just his second game. He has a lot of work to do in East Lansing – that much is clear after the Spartans’ performance in Week 1.Ultimately, how good of a coach Tucker is will determine where he takes this program, but Michigan can make it more difficult for him by taking a firm hold on this game.

Mark Dantonio turned MSU into a Big Ten title contender by seizing control of this rivalry. The Spartans had unprecedented success in this game during the height of Dantonio’s tenure. I’d argue the only path for Michigan State to return to contention in the conference comes by taking control of this rivalry again.

That’s what is at stake here. That’s why this game remains important, even when the Wolverines are expected to win going away.

Michigan has already reclaimed the rivalry in recent years, but now it’s time to put a stranglehold on the “Battle for Paul Bunyan”. That should be the expectation in Ann Arbor.

How do you think the game will play out? What will the key matchup be? Let us know!