Former Michigan Lineman Goes Shirtless, Pounds Beers During NHL Playoff Game

Former Michigan lineman Taylor Lewan was the life of the party during the Nashville Predators playoff game.

When it comes to the game of football, offensive lineman are rarely in the spotlight. However, that certainly isn't the case for former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. Now an offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, the former first round pick has spent much of his NFL career in the spotlight - for better or worse.

When the spotlight once again turned to Lewan during the Nashville Predators playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Lewan certainly didn't disappoint.

During his time at Michigan, Lewan would work his way to becoming one of the best offensive lineman in all of college football. He was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year twice (2012, 2013), was a three-time first team All-Big Ten (2011, 2012, 2013) and a two-time first team All-American (2012, 2013). Lewan's success at the University of Michigan ultimately led to a first round selection (No. 11 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2014 NFL draft.

As a member of the Titans, Lewan has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2016, 2017, 2018) and has established himself as one of top offensive lineman in the NFL - recently receiving a contract extension that keeps him in the top-5 in annual value for left tackles in the NFL.

Though his performances on the field have been great, it's often his performances after the whistle and off of the field that get the most attention.

Regardless of what you think about Lewan and some of his antics, one thing is certain - any quarterback would gladly take a guy like him.