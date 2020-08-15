Michigan fans are obviously distraught over the decision to cancel the Big Ten season but as of right now, some college football will still be played. Most Michigan fans are college football fans in general, so maybe Wolverine nation will find some new teams to pull for.

Sporting News national college football write Bill Bender has suggestions for all Big Ten fans and the Michigan one seems...fitting?

Michigan: Tennessee



Their fight songs get stuck in your head. Their stadiums house 100,000-plus. They can't beat their rivals, and they haven't won a national championship since the '90s. If these two logged on to a dating site, it would be a 100 percent match.

Ouch.

Bender comes from the top rope here, but he's not wrong. The truth hurts sometimes and I imagine a lot of Michigan fans would get pretty bent reading that rationale.

I don't really know if Michigan fans are capable of cheering for the Volunteers, but Bender's reasoning does make sense. The programs are similar and definitely have some traditions to lean on. The Vols have been looking up to powerhouse Alabama just like Michigan has been looking up at Ohio State. If U-M fans could bury the Charles Woodson vs. Peyton Manning hatchet, it might be possible.

Could you cheer for Tennessee? Will you tune in and watch ACC, SEC and Big 12 football in the absence of Michigan and the Big Ten? Will you actually try to find a team to root for or just watch the games in an unbiased manner because after all, it is still football?

The fall is obviously going to be very different, but hopefully there's some semblance of football. If the other three conferences do manage to play, I'll definitely tune in, but I don't think I'll be singing Rocky Top.