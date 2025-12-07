Michigan football to face SEC power in bowl game

No. 18 Michigan football (9-3) saw its regular season come to a disappointing end with a 27-9 loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor last weekend.

However, the Wolverines will have an opportunity to end 2025 on a high note in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against No. 13 Texas (9-3) on New Year's Eve.

The matchup was reported by On3's Brett McMurphy as Sherrone Moore and Steve Sarkisian's teams will square off on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for a 3 p.m. EST kickoff.

Michigan's season

The Wolverines finished their regular season with a 9-3 record with losses to two College Football Playoff teams in No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 2 Ohio State, as well as a road defeat at the hands of No. 16 USC.

After losing to the Trojans on Oct. 11, Michigan ripped off five wins in a row, with its best being a 24-7 home victory over the Washington Huskies.

Moore's team had a potential playoff spot on the line going into the game against the Buckeyes with just two losses at the time, but were outclassed by Ryan Day's team on their home field to dissipate any College Football Playoff aspirations the Wolverines may have had.

Going into the game against the Longhorns, the Wolverines will have a few weeks to regroup and prepare for a tough Texas team.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas' season

Much like Michigan's, the Longhorns' season has been filled with ups and downs.

In its opener, Texas lost a one possession game by a score of 14-7 against Ohio State despite outgaining the Buckeyes by 133 yards.

From there, Texas cruised in three non-conference wins before dropping a stunner to what ended up being a 4-8 Florida team by season's end. Despite the Longhorns recovering to defeat Oklahoma, No. 14 Vanderbilt, and No. 7 Texas A&M to add to their resume, the loss to the Gators combined with a 25-point loss to Georgia in mid November ultimately ended the team's playoff hopes.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Michigan-Texas history

The Dec. 31 game will be just the third matchup between the two programs in their storied histories.

Texas has come out on top in both games, with the most recent matchup being last season when the Longhorns came to Ann Arbor and secured a 31-12 victory.

The other matchup came in the 2004 Rose Bowl in what was an all-time classic, with Texas coming out on top by a score of 38-37.

In that one, Texas QB Vince Young ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns while Michigan QB Chad Henne threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the high-scoring affair.

Jan 1, 2005; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Chad Henne (7) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 2005 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines 38-37. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network | Imagn Images

After the two teams meet in a few weeks in the Citrus Bowl, the programs will play again in 2027 when the Wolverines travel to play in Austin at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.