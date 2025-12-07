Statistical comparisons for Michigan football's bowl game vs. Texas

It was announced on Saturday that Michigan would be playing in the Citrus Bowl, and on Sunday, the Wolverines learned they would be facing Texas.

December 31 will be a rematch of last year's game when the Longhorns came to Ann Arbor, and took down the Wolverines, 31-12. While there will likely be opt-outs heading up to the game, this will be a big one for Sherrone Moore and Co. heading into the 2026 season.

Here is a quick look how the two teams stack up against one another.

2025 statistical comparison

Points per game

Michigan: 27.6 (72nd)

Texas: 29.6 (52nd)

Scoring defense

Michigan: 18.7 (16th)

Texas: 19.8 (23rd)

Passing YPG

Michigan: 185.8 (107th)

Texas: 253.2 (44th)

Passing defense

Michigan: 210.6 (53rd)

Texas: 237.6 (101st)

Rushing YPG

Michigan: 213.1 (16th)

Texas: 129.6 (101st)

Rushing defense

Michigan: 101.6 (13th)

Texas: 98 (10th)

Total offense

Michigan: 398.9 (57th)

Texas: 382.8 (75th)

Total defense

Michigan: 312.3 (21st)

Texas: 335.7 (37th)

Player comparisons

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Passing

QB Bryce Underwood (Michigan): 179-293 (61.1%) 2,229 yards, nine TDs, and six INTs



QB Arch Manning (Texas): 227-310 (61.4%) 2,942 yards, 24 TDs, and seven INTs

Rushing

RB Jordan Marshall (Michigan): 150 carries for 932 yards (6.21 YPC) and 10 TDs

RB Justice Haynes (Michigan): 121 carries for 857 yards (7.08 YPC) and 10 TDs

QB Bryce Underwood (Michigan): 74 carries for 323 yards (4.36 YPC) and five TDs

RB Bryson Kuzdzal (Michigan): 56 carries for 244 yards (4.36 YPC) and four YDs



RB Quintrevion Wisner (Texas): 131 carries for 597 yards (4.56 YPC) and three TDs

QB Arch Manning (Texas): 83 carries for 244 yards (2.94 YPC) and eight TDs

RB CJ Baxter (Texas): 54 carries for 196 yards (3.63 YPC)

Receiving

WR Andrew Marsh (Michigan): 42 receptions for 641 yards and three TDs

WR Donaven McCulley (Michigan): 35 receptions for 534 yards and three TDs

TE Marlin Klein (Michigan): 20 receptions for 209 yards and one TD



WR Ryan Wingo (Texas): 50 receptions for 770 yards and seven TDs

WR DeAndre Moore (Texas): 38 receptions for 532 yards and four TDs

WR Parker Livingstone (Texas): 26 receptions for 491 yards and six TDs

Tackles

LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan) 69 tackles

LB Ernest Hausmann (Michigan) 68 tackles

S TJ Metcalf (Michigan) 51 tackles



DB Jelani McDonald (Texas) 73 tackles

DB Michael Taaffe (Texas) 70 tackles

LB Anthony Hill + Liona Lefau (Texas) 69 tackles

Tackles for loss

Edge Derrick Moore (Michigan) 10.5 TFLs

Edge Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) 10 TFLs

LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan) seven TFLs



Edge Colin Simmons (Texas) 13.5 TFLs

Edge Ethan Burke (Texas) seven TFLs

LB Anthony Hill (Texas) seven TFLs

Sacks

Edge Derrick Moore (Michigan) 10 sacks

Edge Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) four sacks

Edge TJ Guy (Michigan) 2.5 sacks



Edge Colin Simmons (Texas) 11 sacks

LB Anthony Hill (Texas) four TFLs

Three (Texas players) tied with three sacks

Interceptions

LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan) three INTs

10 (Michigan players) tied with one INT



Jelani McDonald (Texas) three INTs

Four (Texas players) tied with two INTs