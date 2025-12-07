Statistical comparisons for Michigan football's bowl game vs. Texas
It was announced on Saturday that Michigan would be playing in the Citrus Bowl, and on Sunday, the Wolverines learned they would be facing Texas.
December 31 will be a rematch of last year's game when the Longhorns came to Ann Arbor, and took down the Wolverines, 31-12. While there will likely be opt-outs heading up to the game, this will be a big one for Sherrone Moore and Co. heading into the 2026 season.
Here is a quick look how the two teams stack up against one another.
2025 statistical comparison
Points per game
Michigan: 27.6 (72nd)
Texas: 29.6 (52nd)
Scoring defense
Michigan: 18.7 (16th)
Texas: 19.8 (23rd)
Passing YPG
Michigan: 185.8 (107th)
Texas: 253.2 (44th)
Passing defense
Michigan: 210.6 (53rd)
Texas: 237.6 (101st)
Rushing YPG
Michigan: 213.1 (16th)
Texas: 129.6 (101st)
Rushing defense
Michigan: 101.6 (13th)
Texas: 98 (10th)
Total offense
Michigan: 398.9 (57th)
Texas: 382.8 (75th)
Total defense
Michigan: 312.3 (21st)
Texas: 335.7 (37th)
Player comparisons
Passing
QB Bryce Underwood (Michigan): 179-293 (61.1%) 2,229 yards, nine TDs, and six INTs
QB Arch Manning (Texas): 227-310 (61.4%) 2,942 yards, 24 TDs, and seven INTs
Rushing
RB Jordan Marshall (Michigan): 150 carries for 932 yards (6.21 YPC) and 10 TDs
RB Justice Haynes (Michigan): 121 carries for 857 yards (7.08 YPC) and 10 TDs
QB Bryce Underwood (Michigan): 74 carries for 323 yards (4.36 YPC) and five TDs
RB Bryson Kuzdzal (Michigan): 56 carries for 244 yards (4.36 YPC) and four YDs
RB Quintrevion Wisner (Texas): 131 carries for 597 yards (4.56 YPC) and three TDs
QB Arch Manning (Texas): 83 carries for 244 yards (2.94 YPC) and eight TDs
RB CJ Baxter (Texas): 54 carries for 196 yards (3.63 YPC)
Receiving
WR Andrew Marsh (Michigan): 42 receptions for 641 yards and three TDs
WR Donaven McCulley (Michigan): 35 receptions for 534 yards and three TDs
TE Marlin Klein (Michigan): 20 receptions for 209 yards and one TD
WR Ryan Wingo (Texas): 50 receptions for 770 yards and seven TDs
WR DeAndre Moore (Texas): 38 receptions for 532 yards and four TDs
WR Parker Livingstone (Texas): 26 receptions for 491 yards and six TDs
Tackles
LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan) 69 tackles
LB Ernest Hausmann (Michigan) 68 tackles
S TJ Metcalf (Michigan) 51 tackles
DB Jelani McDonald (Texas) 73 tackles
DB Michael Taaffe (Texas) 70 tackles
LB Anthony Hill + Liona Lefau (Texas) 69 tackles
Tackles for loss
Edge Derrick Moore (Michigan) 10.5 TFLs
Edge Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) 10 TFLs
LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan) seven TFLs
Edge Colin Simmons (Texas) 13.5 TFLs
Edge Ethan Burke (Texas) seven TFLs
LB Anthony Hill (Texas) seven TFLs
Sacks
Edge Derrick Moore (Michigan) 10 sacks
Edge Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) four sacks
Edge TJ Guy (Michigan) 2.5 sacks
Edge Colin Simmons (Texas) 11 sacks
LB Anthony Hill (Texas) four TFLs
Three (Texas players) tied with three sacks
Interceptions
LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan) three INTs
10 (Michigan players) tied with one INT
Jelani McDonald (Texas) three INTs
Four (Texas players) tied with two INTs
