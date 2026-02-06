Michigan Coaching Candidate Emerges to Take Over Following Lou Esposito's Departure

Lou Esposito was set to enter his third year as a defensive line coach for Michigan, but unexpectedly, Esposito has left Ann Arbor to become the Baltimore Ravens new defensive line coach. Former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has hired Esposito away, and now the Wolverines have a job opening.

Kyle Whittingham already brought over Lewis Powell from Utah. Powell is set to coach the Wolverines' defensive ends and he could just take over the entire position. But according to The Wolverine's Chris Balas and On3's Pete Nakos, there is a candidate to take over for Esposito.

Former Western Michigan defensive line coach David Denham appears to be in position to receive a promotion under the new staff. Denham has been in Ann Arbor for one full season, and worked as an assistant under Esposito in 2025. Denham, a former recruiting coordinator, has done a good job helping Michigan recruit the position and the players all seem to like Denham as a coach.

Denham's bio via MGoBlue

Before joining the staff at U-M, Denham spent five seasons (2020-24) at Western Michigan as the program's defensive line coach. He was also named recruiting coordinator for the 2024 season. At WMU, Denham worked with future pros Braden Fiske and Marshawn Kneeland. Both were second-team all-conference selections, along with first-team picks Ralph Holley (2020) and Ali Fayad (2021). Altogether, five players earned six first- or second-team honors under Denham.

The Broncos were consistently among the nation's top sack-producing defenses with Denham on staff. The 2020 Broncos posted 19 sacks on the year (No. 13 FBS; No. 2 MAC), and the 2021 (43 sacks, No. 4 FBS) and 2022 (31 sacks, No. 35 FBS; No. 3 MAC) teams were also highly productive.

For the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Denham was the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Indianapolis, where he helped the team reach the NCAA Division II playoffs twice. Five players accumulated six All-Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) honors during his tenure, including two first-team selections in Jacob Schmatz (twice) and Jacob Jones. The 2018 team won the program's second-ever postseason victory, and the 2019 team led the GLVC in points against (17.7) and yards per game (323.5), and ranked second in sacks per game (2.55).

Denham spent a decade at Saint Joseph's College (2008-12) and Wabash College (2013-17) in various roles. At Wabash, the team went 47-8 over five seasons with two NCAA Division III playoff appearances, and at Saint Joseph's, Denham mentored three consecutive GLVC Defensive Linemen of the Year, including two-time Player of the Year Anthony Rouba. Denham was honored as the GLVC Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011.

Denham played at Division II Tiffin University (2001-02) before finishing his career at Ball State (2003-05). The 2005 Ray Louthen Senior Participation Award winner, Denham was one of nine gameday captains for the Cardinals.