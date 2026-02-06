Michigan Loses a Top Football Coach, Recruiter to the Baltimore Ravens
In this story:
According to a report by CBS Sports, the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Michigan football defensive line coach Lou Esposito. After two seasons in Ann Arbor, Esposito will head to the Ravens to take on the same role in Baltimore.
This is arguably the biggest loss of the Kyle Whittingham era so far. Not only was Esposito a proven football coach, but he was one of the top recruiters in the nation. Esposito was the No. 4 ranked recruiter, per 247Sports, following the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Esposito will head to the Ravens, where he will coach under new head coach — and former Michigan defensive coordinator — Jesse Minter. Esposito is just one former Michigan coach to go on to the NFL in recent seasons.
After Jim Harbaugh accepted the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job, coaches like Mike Elston, Steve Clinkscale, and Jay Harbaugh, among others, left for the NFL.
Defensive line play under Esposito
Sherrone Moore brought Esposito over ahead of the 2024 football season. The defensive line was the strength of that team in Year 1 under Esposito's guidance. Both Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant became All-Americans. Josaiah Stewart was a featured piece off the edge, as well.
Then this past season, the Wolverines were fifth in the Big Ten in TFLs and Michigan had the No. 6 run defense in the country. The Wolverines didn't have any All-Americans this season, but Derrick Moore had a career year under Esposito and both Jaishawn Barham and Rayshaun Benny should hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.
What's next for Michigan?
It will be interesting to see what Whittingham does following Esposito leaving for the NFL. He already brought over Lewis Powell from Utah, and he could take over the entire defensive line. Powell was in line to coach the edge rushers, while Esposito was going to coach the interior linemen.
The Wolverines have some big names as analsyts that Whittingham could promote to a bigger role. But losing Esposito is not an easy loss. Again — he was a big-time recruiter for Michigan.
Esposito was the primary recruiter for five prospects in the '26 cycle for the Wolverines.
- 5-star edge Carter Meadows
- 4-star DL Titan Davis
- 4-star DL Alister Vallejo
- 4-star edge Tariq Boney
- 4-star DL McHale Blade
He was also responsible for bringing in Nate Marshall from the 2025 cycle, and already has a commitment from a top edge prospect in the '27 cycle: Recarder Kitchen.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Is Michigan Football Primed to Make the College Football Playoff in 2026?
- Michigan Football Coach Listed as One of the Top Recruiters in 2026 Recruiting Cycle
- Michigan Football to get Official Visit From No. 4 RB in 2027 Recruiting Cycle
- Michigan Basketball 2026 Signee Named a McDonald's All-American
- Ranking Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule From Easiest to Hardest
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop