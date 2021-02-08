The Four Players That Deserve A Statue Outside Of Michigan Stadium

There is no shortage of Michigan legends, but these four stand above the rest.

There's just something about statues of all-time greats outside of stadiums where they competed. The Jordan statue outside of the United Center in Chicago, the Pat Tillman statue outside of Sun Devil Stadium, Shaquille O'Neal outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles , The Willie Mays statue outside of AT&T Park in San Francisco. Back in 2012, Auburn University unveiled three statues of former greats - Bo Jackson, Cam Newton and Pat Sullivan.

They all capture a moment and tell a story, reminding all who pass of the history contained within the venue they are about to enter.

When it comes to Michigan, there is no shortage of legendary players who have made their mark on the football program and within the confines of the Big House. Though there are many who deserve to be recognized for their contributions, there are few who deserve a statue outside.

Here are the top four:

Tom Harmon

Tom Harmon’s story is...well...unbelievable.

Playing under the legendary coach Fritz Crisler, Harmon quickly rose to the top of the college football world in the late 1930's. His performances on the field were so legendary that one of them actually caused fans in Columbus to give him a standing ovation at the conclusion of the game.

Following a phenomenal 7-1 season in 1940 that saw the Wolverines destroy Ohio State by a score of 40-0, Harmon would become the University of Michigan’s first Heisman trophy winner by a record 1,303 votes. In 1954, Harmon was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1962, the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1974, and the University of Michigan Athletic Hall of Honor in 1978. In 2007, Harmon was also ranked No. 16 on ESPN's Top 25 Players in College Football list and No. 5 on the Big Ten Network's "Big Ten Icons", honoring the greatest athletes in the Big Ten Conference's history.

What’s even more impressive than Harmon’s collegiate career is his military service. As a bomber pilot in World War II, Harmon survived two plane crashes - one as the sole survivor out of six occupants. He spent days walking through a South American jungle to find civilization after the first crazy, and he was rescued by anti-Japanese Chinese guerrillas during the second crash - both occurring in the same year of 1943.

Harmon would go on to be awarded with the Purple Heart and the Silver Star for his actions as part of the 449th Fighter Squadron. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 1945 and he was discharged from the military at the end of World War II on August 13, 1945.

Charles Woodson

A native of the state of Ohio, Charles Woodson is considered to be the greatest Michigan Football player of all-time. To this day, Woodson is still the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman trophy - capturing college football’s highest honor during Michigan’s undefeated 1997 National Championship run.

During that same year, Woodson was named Ben Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big Ten First-Team, consensus First-Team All-American, was awarded with the Bronko Nagurski award given to college football's best defensive player, and the Jim Thorpe award - given to college football’s top defensive back.

From his unbelievable one-handed interception against Michigan State to his 77 yard punt return for a touchdown against the Buckeyes, Charles Woodson was always coming up big when it mattered most. He would finish his college career with 16 interceptions, good for second all-time at the University of Michigan.

Woodson would go on to become just as successful in the NFL, being named as the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year (1998), NFL defensive player of the year (2009), was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, and Super Bowl XLV Champion (2011). Over the weekend, Woodson was also selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (first ballot).

Desmond Howard

As another native of Ohio, Desmond Howard is responsible for the most iconic image in Michigan sports history and one of the most iconic in all of sports.

At the conclusion of the 1991 season, Howard returned a punt for a touchdown against Ohio State and struck the Heisman pose once he got into the endzone. Prior to the game, Howard decided that he was going to do something special during a big play as a shout-out to the people back in Ohio - and he delivered. It is a pose and a moment that has been mimicked countless times in both sports and pop-culture since Howard did it on that late November day in 1991.

During his career in Ann Arbor, Howard set or tied five new NCAA records - along with 12 records at the University of Michigan. At the end of his Heisman season in ‘91, Howard led the Big Ten in scoring with 138 points and would be named as the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player.

In 2015, the No. 21 jersey was officially retired - along with Gerald Ford (48), Tom Harmon (98), Ron Kramer (87), Bennie Osterbaan (47) and Albert, Alvin and Whitey Wistert (11).

After his time at Michigan, Howard went on to become a Super Bowl Champion in the NFL (XXXI) with the Green Bay Packers. Howard was named as the Super Bowl MVP for his performance, setting a Super Bowl record with 90 punt return yards and 154 kickoff return yards with one touchdown. Howards 244 all-purpose yards also tied a Super Bowl record.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s college career at Michigan wasn’t spectacular, but his pathway to becoming a captain during his senior year is what taught him how to win and lead at the highest level.

Brady began his career at Michigan last on the depth chart, struggling to find ways to get on the field. Due to his immense frustration and anxiety, Brady sought out the help of a sports psychologist to help him overcome the mental battle of competing for Michigan’s top quarterback spot. He spent his first two years in Ann Arbor serving as a backup quarterback to Brian Griese, who led Michigan to an undefeated season in 1997 culminating with a National Championship. By year three, Brady was battling for the top spot with highly rated recruit Drew Henson.

Eventually, Brady would win the battle and start every game during the 1998 and 1999 season - achieving an overall record of 20-5 as a starter and finishing his career ranking No. 3 in Michigan history with 710 attempts and 442 completions, No. 4 with 5,351 yards and 62.3 completion percentage, and No. 5 with 35 touchdown passes.

Obviously, Brady would eventually become the greatest NFL player of all time - recently securing his seventh Super Bowl Championship in 10 attempts (both NFL records). Through all of his unmatched success in the NFL, Brady still credits Michigan for teaching him how to lead, how to be successful, and still claims that being named a captain at the University of Michigan is still his greatest honor to this day.