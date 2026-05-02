Michigan Football Veteran Emerging as ‘Under-the-Radar’ Player for 2026

When you're a two-time All-Big Ten selection, can you really be considered under the radar?

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, defensive back Rod Moore is Michigan's under-the-radar player entering the 2026 season. Which makes sense to some degree. Moore didn't play a game in 2024 and was extremely limited in 2025. If Moore can regain form, he would be a key difference maker for the Wolverines in the secondary.

After an incredible 2023 season, Moore opted to come back to Michigan for the 2024 season, but suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him the entire season. Coming back in 2025, Moore saw just three games of action, never getting his health quite right.

Needing to show he can stay healthy for a full year before attempting to head to the NFL, Moore came back for another season, this time under Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Moore can be a true difference maker for Michigan

Only being able to see Moore on the field in limited action over the last two seasons, some fans might forget just how good the Ohio native was. In 2022 and 2023, Moore was the starting safety for the Wolverines in his sophomore and junior seasons. He was an All-Big Ten selection and was considered an NFL Draft pick following his junior year.

But Moore wanted to parlay his success into one more season in hopes of earning a better draft grade — then it all went south. Moore suffered an ACL injury and wouldn't see any action in 2024.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Moore has shown he can be one of the top safeties in the Big Ten, but the question remains: Can he stay healthy? During one of Kyle Whittingham's final pressers, he noted that Moore isn't doing much, but they hope to have him in the lineup against Central Michigan.

"He’s not doing a lot, but he’s on the field," Whittingham recently said. "And he’s doing some individual drills and moving around. And we still got a ways to go, but we think it’s progressing and trending in the right direction. And that’ll be a huge plus for us if he’s able to go and be in the lineup on September 5th."

Michigan's potential safety room

If Moore can regain form and get back to full health, the Wolverines have the makings of having a solid safety room. He is smart, in the right place at the right time, and has shown he can be a big hitter.

Moore would likely slot in as a starter next to Memphis transfer Chris Bracy. Both Mason Curtis and Jordan Young would rotate and that would give Michigan four guys it can have full faith in.

But the key for Michigan is having Moore healthy for the 2026 season.