Predicting Michigan's Defensive Depth Chart Ahead of the Spring Game

Michigan is set to take the field on Saturday for its annual spring game. There is a good chance fans won't see 12-18 starters on Saturday, but after hearing from both the coaches and players this spring, we have a decent idea of what the starting lineup might look like.

We recently predicted the offensive depth chart for this fall, and now we are going to predict the defensive depth chart.

Here is what Michigan's defense could look like this fall, ahead of the spring game.

Edge Rushers

Starters: John Henry Daley and Cameron Brandt



Backups: Dominic Nichols and Nate Marshall



Depth: Lugard Edokpayi, Carter Meadows, Julius Holly, Benny Patterson, McHale Blade, Tariq Boney, Ndi Etta

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Thoughts: After the trio of Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and TJ Guy, Michigan had some voids to fill. And the Wolverines landed one of the top transfer players in the portal after grabbing John Henry Daley from Utah. Daley said he will be a full go come June 1 and he will immediately become a starter next to Cameron Brandt.

Kyle Whittingham has said several times he feels confident in the defensive line, and when it comes to edge rushers, he should. Dominic Nichols and Nate Marshall have flashed. Incoming five-star Carter Meadows will look to make an impact, and Lugard Edokpayi has to look to become a Big Ten edge rusher.

Defensive Line

Starters: Trey Pierce and Enow Etta



Backups: Jonah Lea'ea and Deyvid Palepale



Depth: Travis Moten, Ted Hammond, Chibi Anwunah, Bobby Kanka, Titan Davis, Alister Vallejo

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Thoughts: This is an area that I find it interesting that Kyle Whittingham is so high on. Don't get me wrong, Michigan has some talented players here, and both Trey Piece and Enow Etta could be All-Big Ten players this season. But it's the depth that one could find concerning.

"I feel like right now, we’ve got five D-tackles and five D-ends that are going to be guys that we can win with. And that’s all you can hope for," Whittingham recently said.

Obviously, Utah transfer Jonah Lea'ea was a solid addition and could push to start, but that also means Whittingham feels confident in two more defensive tackles behind that trio. Look for both Deyvid Palepale and Travis Moten to see run this year and true freshmen Titan Davis and Alister Vallejo could both push.

Linebackers

Starters: Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Chase Taylor



Backups: Nathaniel Staehling, Aisea Moa, Max Alford



Depth: Markel Dabney, Kaden Catchings, Aden Reeder, Christian Pierce, Zach Ludwig

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Thoughts: Despite bringing in four transfers this past cycle, Kyle Whittingham has mentioned the trio of returning linebackers several times as the three standing out. Bowles will likely lead the room this season, and Owusu-Boateng has the talent to be the best linebacker in the room, but don't sleep on Chase Taylor.

"Yeah, Chase Taylor is doing a really nice job. Him, Troy Bowles is also, and he’s an upperclassman, played a lot of special team snaps, not a lot of linebacker snaps. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, I think I’m pronouncing that correctly, is, has flashed as well. And so those would be the top three right now," Whittingham recently said.

Michigan likes the depth it brought in behind those three. Guys like Staehling, Alford, and Moa will all likely see action this fall.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden (NB)



Backups: Shamari Earls, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jamarion Vincent



Depth: Jeremiah Lowe, Joshua Nichols, Ernest Nunley

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Thoughts: Michigan could have the top starting unit at corner this season with three veterans; however, the depth behind those three is mostly unproven.

"Depth in the secondary. We feel really good about the ones. We project to be the ones, but we got to develop some more depth behind those guys," Whittngham recently said.

Shamari Earls is a name that has been mentioned several times, and I feel confident slotting him in at No. 4, rotating in and out. Jamarion Vincent is also a name that has been gaining buzz. The true freshman is a long, rangy corner and if he can adapt to the college game, you might see Vincent flying around the field.

Safety

Starters: Rod Moore and Chris Bracy



Backups: Mason Curtis and Jordan Young



Depth: Jacob Oden, Taylor Tatum, Kainoa Winston, Jordan Deck

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Thoughts: Clearly, Rod Moore isn't 100% and is still working his way back. Kyle Whittingham confirmed recently that Moore is on the field, but isn't doing much and they hope to see him in the lineup this fall.

It doesn't sound great for Moore; it sounds more cautiously optimistic. However, if Moore is 100% come fall, he will likely start next to Memphis transfer Chris Bracy. And if not, Mason Curtis will see starting reps.

Sophomore Jordan Young will see plenty of time this fall and young guys like Jacob Oden and Kainoa Winston could see the field. One name that will be interesting to see develop is Taylor Tatum, a former five-star running back.