Michigan's Linebacker Depth After Jimmy Rolder Goes No. 118 Overall in 2026 NFL Draft to Lions

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder comes off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft after the Detroit Lions took him with the No. 118 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rolder came to Michigan in the 2022 class and he played all four seasons with the Wolverines. Rolder battled injuries during his time at Michigan, but the 6'2", 240-pound linebacker put it all together this past season.

He started 11 games for Michigan, after the Wolverines moved Jaishawn Barham to edge, and his ability shined for Michigan. Rolder led the Maize and Blue with 73 tackles, and he also tallied seven tackles for loss, and two sacks.

A big strength for Michigan last season was its linebacking corps. Even with Barham moving to edge, Michigan still had Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan — who opted to transfer to Oklahoma — last season, and that trio was a dominant force in the Big Ten.

But with Michigan losing those players, the Wolverines' linebacker depth looks a lot different heading into 2026.

Projected 2026 starters for Michigan

While Michigan lost its top three linebackers from last season, the Wolverines are expected to give the three returners the first crack at starting. Michigan also went out and landed four transfers to add more depth to the room.

Projected starters : Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Chase Taylor

: Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Chase Taylor Backups : Nathaniel Staehling, Aisea Moa, Max Alford

: Nathaniel Staehling, Aisea Moa, Max Alford Depth: Markel Dabney, Christian Pierce, Aden Reeder, Kaden Catchings

MGoBlue.com

Question marks regarding linebacker, but talent is clear

The biggest competition to the projected starting trio is Nathaniel Staehling, who was a proven linebacker at North Dakota State, where he was a team captain. He recorded 75 tackles and three interceptions last season, and should see a big role for Michigan this season, even if it's a rotational role.

However, as of now Bowles, Taylor, and Owusu-Boateng are the projected starters, and head coach Kyle Whittingham recently confirmed.

"Yeah, Chase Taylor is doing a really nice job," Whittingham recently said. "Him, Troy Bowles is also, and he’s an upperclassman, played a lot of special team snaps, not a lot of linebacker snaps. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng....has flashed as well. And so those would be the top three right now."

Bowles is the veteran of those three, but even he hasn't played that much football. Bowles came from Georgia ahead of last season, and in limited time, Bowles looked the part for the Wolverines — as did the former true freshmen Taylor and Owusu-Boateng.

Michigan is going to be athletic at linebacker, but the key is going to be that the trio knows where they are supposed to be and has the ability to finish plays in 2026.