4 Michigan Wolverines Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, Michigan had six players selected and a few others signed as undrafted free agents following the draft. While the Wolverines didn't have any first-rounders this season, there are candidates who could change that in the 2027 Draft, but there are also players who could leave Michigan a year early to pursue the NFL.

Here are four candidates who might leave Michigan one season early to head to the 2027 NFL Draft.

RB Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall has yet to spend a full season as the starting running back, but that's set to change this season. Five-star freshman Savion Hiter will certainly dig into his carries, but that's fine. Michigan wants to utilize two or three running backs and Marshall has already proven he can be an elite back.

Last season, Marshall saw limited action to begin the season, with Justice Haynes rushing for over 100 yards in his first five games. But once Haynes suffered an injury, Marshall took over and never looked back — until he suffered an injury himself.

Marshall led the team, rushing for 932 yards and 10 scores on the ground. While running backs aren't a priority in the NFL any longer, teams still need one and there were two taken in the first round last weekend.

If Marshall has another really solid year — while staying healthy — the NFL could be tempting for a player who plays a position that has a shelf life in the NFL.

OT Andrew Sprague

There is a good chance that Jake Guarnera is the best lineman Michigan has this season, but offensive tackles are a premium in the NFL. In fact, there were seven tackles selected in Round 1 alone.

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Last season was Andrew Sprague's first season as the full-time starter at right tackle and he finished the year as an All-Big Ten selection. The 6'8", 315-pound tackle is expected to take a big jump this season under offensive line coach Jim Harding.

With NFL teams needing tackles every year, if Sprague has another All-Big Ten season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him test the NFL waters early.

C Jake Guarnera

Centers aren't prioritized in the NFL as tackles are, or even guards for that matter. But there were two centers taken in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Jake Guarnera could easily be the best lineman on Michigan's team this year.

Kyle Whittingham has spoken about Guarnera at length and has cemented him as the starting center for the Wolverines. He has become a leader on the team and, like Andrew Sprague, Guarnera should take another step forward under Jim Harding.

Guarnera might need a Rimington Trophy-type season to leave early, but it's not entirely impossible.

S Chris Bracy

Chris Bracy comes to Michigan with two years of eligibility despite playing three seasons of college football already. He took a redshirt season at UAB before breaking out at Memphis last year.

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Bracy is a hard hitter and can play really well in the box against the run. He recorded 81 tackles last season with the Tigers and had 9.5 tackles for loss. Bracy also batted down 10 passes and picked off one pass.

He comes to Michigan in a loaded safety room — especially if Rod Moore is healthy. But if he has another big year, playing in the Big Ten, NFL teams will be looking at Bracy after the season is over. He would need to show he is just as good in coverage as he is against the run — that would be the total package.