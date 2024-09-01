Michigan Football: Was the QB battle as close as we thought?
After watching both Davis Warren and Alex Orji on Saturday night, I'm beginning to wonder if the quarterback battle was as close as we were led to believe. Toward the latter stages of fall camp, the narrative surrounding the battle was that both guys were performing at a high level and that it would ultimately be a close decision one way or the other. We had to wait until the first offensive snap of the 2024 season to get our answer, as it was Warren leading the offense on to the field Saturday night for the primetime matchup against Fresno State.
Even with Warren getting the nod, the general belief was that we would still see both Warren and Orji having opportunities to showcase their abilities through the air. While Warren certainly had the opportunity to do so, Orji's offensive role looked very similar to what we've seen in years past.
Warren finished the evening completing 15-of-25 attempts for 118 yards and one touchdown (along with one interception), but Orji only attempted two passes all evening - finishing the night completing 1-of-2 attempts for three yards and one touchdown. Although his only incompletion of the evening didn't look great, it was definitely surprising to see Orji's role once again being limited to running the ball. If the quarterback battle was as close as we all were led to believe it was, surely Saturday night's game against Fresno State would have allowed Orji to showcase his arm talent as well. But that's not what happened.
Given the lack of passing attempts from Orji, you really have to question just how close the quarterback battle was during fall camp. Sure, it's entirely possible that Michigan didn't want to unleash its secret aerial assault weapon in Orji just a week before No. 4 Texas comes to town. But that belief seems pretty far-fetched at this point. Instead, the results from Saturday seem to indicate that the battle was never really all that close to begin with.
QB stats from Michigan's 30-10 win over Fresno State:
- Davis Warren: 15/25, 118 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; 1 attempts, -9 yards
- Alex Orji: 1/2, 3 yards, 1 touchdown; 5 attempts, 32 yards
