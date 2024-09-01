Takeaways: Michigan takes down Fresno State with a rather lackluster offense
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In Michigan's first game after winning the national championship, it was clear the defense will have to lead the Wolverines to victories -- at least in the early going. The Wolverines struggled offensively and only accumulated 89 yards of offense in the first half. Michigan struggled with protection up front and establishing the run while Davis Warren threw an early interception in hopes of connecting deep to Fred Moore. But behind a -- mostly -- strong defensive performance, Michigan was able to get out to a 1-0 start on the new year. The Wolverines scored 20 points in the second half, including an 86-yard INT return by Will Johnson to seal the game.
After a 30-10 win over the Bulldogs, here are five takeaways that I have after seeing Michigan for the first time in 2024.
1. The QB decision appears settled for now
After weeks of speculation, Davis Warren was named the starting quarterback after beating out Alex Orji in what many believe was a close race. But after seeing the snap total on Saturday, it definitely appears to be Warren's job to lose. Orji played just nine snaps -- while throwing a touchdown and missing badly on a pass to Tyler Morris -- compared to Warren's whole game. Obviously, it will depend on how practice goes weekly and how Warren develops over the course of the season if that changes. It's clear how Michigan is currently wanting to use Orji -- the same as last season in a primary rushing role.
On Saturday against Fresno State, Warren wasn't bad, while he wasn't great. He managed the game for Michigan while making mostly safe throws. Warren did throw an early interception when he underthrew a deep shot to Fred Moore. The short to intermediate routes, Warren was mostly consistent with and made in-stride passes. He did stare down his first target on several occasions which made for tough catches from his pass catcher, or easy tackles for the defense. Warren will have to better disguise that moving forward.
The coaching staff, and Warren himself, will have to trust him to throw the ball more than 10 yards though in the coming weeks and with the schedule. Michigan will have to air the ball out effectively if it hopes to take pressure off of its run game.
2. Defense will be aggressive
Although the Michigan secondary had a strange rotation at times -- playing 10 guys in the first half -- the Wolverines' defense doesn't appear like they will miss much of a step from last year. Michigan was aggressive and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale mixed in plenty of blitz packages. His corners, Will Johnson, Jyaire Hill, and Myles Pollard, did get burnt a few times but the Wolverines' defense constantly kept coming through when needed.
It all starts up front. Michigan's front four is as fearsome as it comes. Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore were beating their man left and right. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Rayshaun Benny kept collapsing the pocket. The Wolverines allowed just seven yards on the ground to the Bulldogs.
Michigan appears to have another great defense in store for the 2024 season and that side of the ball will have to keep the Wolverines in some contests this season -- it would appear in the early going.
The weak part of the Michigan defense appears to be its backup defensive backs. Ja'Den McBurrows, Pollard, among others had a few low points against the Fresno State passing attack. But overall, Michigan fans should be happy with the defensive effort.
3. Michigan's O-line has major work to do moving forward
Michigan trotted out Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe, Dom Giudice, Gio El-Hadi, and Evan Link as the starting offensive line on Saturday night. To say the Wolverines' offensive line wasn't effective would be an understatement. Michigan had just 35 rushing yards in the first half and Greg Crippen replaced Giudice in the second quarter.
Replacing the entire O-line from the 2023 season felt a little daunting, but it also felt Michigan had enough experience on the O-line from rotating players where it wouldn't of been as much of a concern.
The Wolverines did have a better second half overall, while putting Giudice back in. But it's going to be a major level of focus for Sherrone Moore this week. After struggling to run block against Fresno State, Michigan has plenty to figure out with Texas looming in Week 2.
4. Michigan has another stellar kicker
After losing Jake Moody, Michigan landed James Turner from the transfer portal. After losing him, the Wolverines went out and landed Dominic Zvada from Arkansas State.
On Saturday, Zvada showed why Sherrone Moore wanted him so badly. For the third straight year, it appears Michigan is just fine in the kicking department. Zvada was arguably the MVP on Saturday against Fresno State. He nailed a 46, 53, and 55-yarders.
With how much the Wolverines' offense stuttered when entering opponent's territory, Michigan may have to lean on Zvada to make some crucial kicks this season.
5. Colston Loveland is the alpha on the offense
Two things can be true: Michigan hopes to run the football more with Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland is arguably the best player on this offense. Edwards may end up having a strong season and while I urge on that happening -- he did have 27 yards on 11 carries. The senior back had a hard time getting things going and was outplayed by Kalel Mullings. The hard-nosed runner had 92 yards on his 15 carries and really shined in the second half.
But the most consistent player from Saturday was Loveland. The junior tight end was the safety blanket for Davis Warren on Saturday and consistently came down with the catches. Loveland is a matchup nightmare for the opposition. He is too fast for linebackers and too tall for defensive backs.
Loveland finished the game with a team-high eight catches for 87 yards, and one touchdown.
