WATCH: Michigan and Fresno State exchange words in tunnel at the Big House
One of the benefits of being a sideline photographer is that you really get a sense of the vibe throughout the game, and it was clear that things were a little chippy between Michigan and Fresno State for most of the evening. But it was also Week 1, emotions were high, and this is football - those things are to be expected. Following the Wolverines 30-10 victory over Bulldogs, that chippiness continued in the tunnel as both teams were exiting the football field.
The tunnel at Michigan Stadium has garnered somewhat of an infamous reputation over the years, as multiple scuffles have broken out between the Wolverines and the visiting team. Although we've seen plenty of trash talk and a little pushing and shoving, the most notable incident occurred during the 2022 season between Michigan and Michigan State. That incident ultimately led to charges being filed against seven Spartans for their role in the violence that took place, including an MSU player who used his helmet to strike a Michigan player.
A week before the incident with MSU, it was Michigan and Penn State getting into it in the tunnel.
The year prior, it was Michigan and Ohio State exchanging words and hand gestures in the tunnel.
Following the 2022 incident with Michigan State, U-M announced that it was implementing new protocols for the Michigan Stadium tunnel to avoid future incidents from taking place. These new protocols included increased security at the entrance and exit of the tunnel, along with removing 45 seats at the base of the tunnel to widen the area. Additionally, the new protocols called for a buffer between teams as they enter and exit the stadium on game day.
But on Saturday night, some of the Fresno State football players were lingering in the tunnel waiting for their teammates as the Wolverines made their way to the locker room. Given the fact that emotions were already running high on the field during the game, it isn't all that surprising to see that it carried over into the tunnel following the game.
