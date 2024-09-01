PFF grades: High/low Michigan grades, snap count totals to know after after Week 1 win
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines started the season off with a win against Fresno State on Saturday night. Michigan took down the scrappy Bulldogs 30-10. The Wolverines' new-look offense had a rough start only accumulating 89 yards in the first half, while new starting quarterback Davis Warren threw an interception.
But things picked up for Michigan in the second half. The Wolverines scored a couple of late touchdowns to take home the victory. Warren found No. 1 target Colston Loveland for an 18-yard score and defensive back Will Johnson took an 86-yard interception to the house.
We are going to look at Pro Football Focus and show you the top-graded players, the lowest-graded players, and snap counts to know post Fresno State.
Top offensive performers:
TE Colston Loveland: 89.4 grade
LT Myles Hinton: 73.2 grade
RB Kalel Mullings: 70.2 grade
QB Davis Warren: 69.7 grade
QB Alex Orji: 65.2 grade
Lowest offensive grades:
WR Peyton O'Leary: 46.5 grade
TE Max Bredeson: 53.1 grade
TE Marlin Klein: 53.9 grade
C Greg Crippen: 55.2 grade
WR CJ Charleston 56.7 grade
Top defensive performers:
Edge Josaiah Stewart: 91.3 grade
Edge Derrick Moore: 90.9 grade
DT Rayshaun Benny: 80.8 grade
CB Will Johnson: 75.0 grade
CB Zeke Berry: 71.6 grade
Lowest defensive grades:
CB Ja'Den McBurrows: 52.5 grade
DT Kenneth Grant: 58.1 grade
LB Jimmy Rolder: 58.5 grade
DT Trey Pierce: 58.9 grade
DL Enow Etta: 59.5 grade
Snap counts to know:
Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe, Gio El-Hadi, and Evan Link played all 62 snaps. Center Dom Giudice played 49 snaps compared to 13 by Greg Crippen at center.
The WR snaps were a little shocking from what we thought pre-fall. Fred Moore was the No. 6 receiver seeing just three snaps. Tyler Morris (54), Semaj Morgan (35), Kendrick Bell (30), Peyton O'Leary (26), and CJ Charleston (six) were all in front of Moore.
The running back split was pretty even. Donovan Edwards saw 34 snaps and Kalel Mullings played 30 snaps.
It appears to be a platoon swap at Edge. Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore played 37 snaps each and TJ Guy and Cam Brandt played 22 each.
For as much love as Enow Etta was getting this offseason, he played just two snaps.
