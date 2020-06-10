Three New Names: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies are coming off an 8-5 season and have undergone some major changes since last year. Former head coach Chris Petersen surprisingly stepped away from the program and starting quarterback Jacob Eason left early for the NFL.

Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is now running the show and is expected to make some pretty big changes on both sides of the ball. Like Michigan, the Huskies are also trying to figure out who its starting quarterback will be.

Along with those major, somewhat irregular changes are some things that every program deals with each year. Every season new players have to step up to replace guys who have left the program for various reasons or as a replacement due to an injury. Below are three names as provided by Mike Martin of HuskyMaven.com from the Washington roster who didn't play or make an impact last season that Michigan fans need to be aware of.

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

The 6-0, 231-pound Alaska native, who played at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, is a former walk-on who was credited with two stops in 2018, both punishing hits that created two fumbles. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he played behind a couple of seniors and always made the best of his time on the field. He showed a ton of promise and earned more and more playing time as the season went along. He took over as a starter in the final three games of the season. He led the team in tackles with 32 in the three final three games of the regular season.

WR Puka Nacua

If people are looking for film on Nacua, there's not much from last season, but what is out there shows what he is capable of for an entire campaign. Just as the true freshman from Orem, Utah was beginning to break out, he broke his foot. If he'd grown up in Florida or Texas he'd have been a five-star receiver. His first catch as a Husky was a touchdown from Jacob Eason. At 6-1, 210 pounds, he has unbelievable ball skills.

WR Ty Jones

Another big-time receiver out of Utah, Jones had a redshirt available to him and they used it to get him healthy. He's not exactly an unknown as he had a breakout game against Auburn in 2018. At 6-4, 210 pounds, he is plenty fast and he is also big enough to handle a lot of contact during a route and during a reception to make the impossible catch.