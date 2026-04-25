Michigan Projected Defensive Tackle Room After Rayshaun Benny Was Selected in the NFL Draft

On Saturday afternoon, Rayshaun Benny was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 250 in the NFL Draft. Benny was the sixth Wolverine selected in this year's NFL Draft, following Derrick Moore, Marlin Klein, Jaishawn Barham, Jimmy Rolder, and Max Bredeson. Let's take another look at what Benny accomplished in the Maize and Blue and then we'll dive into what the Michigan defensive tackle room now looks like with him out of the picture.

Rayshaun Benny's Michigan Career

Rayshaun Benny was at Michigan all five years of his college career. He didn't play much his Freshman season, getting snaps in just three games. From his Sophomore year on though he was a big part of the defensive tackle rotation at Michigan. In his career he made a total of 107 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He was a fairly disruptive player against the run, which is probably the trait that ended up getting him selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He only ended up having 4 career sacks at Michigan, and ultimately, that might be his biggest downfall in the NFL. He will likely be more of a run-stuffing defensive tackle on first and second downs, at least early on in his career.

Michigan's New Defensive Tackle Room

Following Rayshaun Benny's official departure to the NFL, that will leave Michigan with projected starters Enow Etta and Trey Pierce at defensive tackle. They will also have Jonah Lea'ea (Utah transfer), Deyvid Palepale, Bobby Kanka, Travis Moten, Chibi Anwunah, and Ted Hammond all as reserves. Behind Etta and Pierce on the 2-deep as currently projected it would be Jonah Lea'ea and Deyvid Palepale as the 3rd and 4th guys off the bench at the defensive tackle spot. Bobby Kanka also made a nice play in the Spring Game and could get some snaps as the 5th defensive tackle this coming season.

Enow Etta and Trey Pierce are set to anchor the defensive tackle room, and Head Coach Kyle Whittingham is very high on this position group as a whole following the conclusion of spring practices. Despite the loss of Rayshaun Benny after he was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, it doesn't look like Michigan will have any sort of drop off at the defensive tackle spot as they head into next season.