Package Deal? Michigan's Will Johnson Still  Recruiting Domani Jackson To Ann Arbor

Two of the top-rated cornerback recruits in the country look like they're still having discussions about playing together.

Michigan had the opportunity to secure commitments from arguably the two best corners in the 2022 class in Domani Jackson (Calif.) and Will Johnson (Mich.). Though Michigan lost out on Jackson who committed to USC back in January, the Wolverines were able to keep Johnson home.

Throughout their recruitment, Jackson and Johnson made clear that they viewed themselves as a package deal - with both wanting to play college ball together. In fact, Jackson went as far as to say that the package deal was a done deal not long before announcing his commitment to USC.

“We’ll always be a package deal,” Jackson said. “It’s set in stone.”

Obviously things can change quickly when it comes to recruiting, particularly given today's college football environment. At the same time, it looks like the two top cornerback prospects may still be entertaining the idea of teaming up at the collegiate level.

Both Jackson and Johnson were in attendance at a Pylon 7 on 7 event over the weekend in Las Vegas, with both taking pictures together and rekindling speculation that they're still going to be a package deal - regardless of their current commitments to different programs. In fact, Jackson's father - who's been a long time Michigan football fan - tagged Johnson's father in this interesting tweet following the event over the weekend.

Will Johnson also got in on the action.

Given what recently occurred with the roller coaster recruitment of Xavier Worthy, Michigan fans are painfully aware of just how unpredictable the process can be. Though the recruitment of Worthy didn't work in Michigan's favor, the ongoing discussions between Jackson and Johnson seem to be leaning in Michigan's favor...for now.