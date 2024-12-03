Michigan Football: 6 Wolverines earn All-Big Ten offensive honors
On Tuesday, the Michigan Football program announced that six Wolverines had earned spots on the All-Big Ten offensive teams. Those individuals include:
- Donovan Edwards, RB: Honorable Mention Coaches
- Giovanni El-Hadi, OL: Honorable Mention Coaches, Media
- Colston Loveland, TE: 2nd Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media
- Kalel Mullings, RB: Honorable Mention Coaches, 3rd Team Media
- Josh Priebe, OL: Honorable Mention Coaches, 3rd Team Media
- Myles Hinton, OL: Honorable Mention Coaches, Honorable Mention Media
The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season with a record of 7-5, culminating in a massive upset win over Ohio State as a three-touchdown underdog. Michigan now awaits its bowl game fate, with recent projections pointing to the Music City Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Las Vegas Bowl.
