Michigan Football: 6 Wolverines earn All-Big Ten offensive honors

Chris Breiler

On Tuesday, the Michigan Football program announced that six Wolverines had earned spots on the All-Big Ten offensive teams. Those individuals include:

  • Donovan Edwards, RB: Honorable Mention Coaches
  • Giovanni El-Hadi, OL: Honorable Mention Coaches, Media
  • Colston Loveland, TE: 2nd Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media
  • Kalel Mullings, RB: Honorable Mention Coaches, 3rd Team Media
  • Josh Priebe, OL: Honorable Mention Coaches, 3rd Team Media
  • Myles Hinton, OL: Honorable Mention Coaches, Honorable Mention Media

The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season with a record of 7-5, culminating in a massive upset win over Ohio State as a three-touchdown underdog. Michigan now awaits its bowl game fate, with recent projections pointing to the Music City Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Las Vegas Bowl.

