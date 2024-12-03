Recruiting: Michigan Football receives prediction to flip 5-star from Alabama
Michigan football is riding high following the flip of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU and a 13-10 upset win over archrival Ohio State over the past couple weeks.
Now, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines turn their attention to the recruiting class ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday. With Underwood already in the fold, Michigan was predicted to flip another five-star in the 2025 cycle when On3's EJ Holland entered a pick for the Wolverines to flip Denton (Texas) Ryan offensive tackle Ty Haywood from Alabama.
On Saturday, On3 reported that Haywood will not sign during the early signing period, opting instead to wait until the more traditional signing period in February. This was seen as a positive sign for Michigan, as Haywood has been committed to Alabama since July while the Wolverines have made a late push in his recruitment. Underwood himself, according to a report from Holland, has been involved in Michigan's attempt to flip Haywood, per Holland.
If Michigan was able to flip Haywood from the Crimson Tide, it would be a form of payback for the Wolverines. In November, Alabama flipped one of Michigan's top committed prospects in four-star defensive back Ivan Taylor.
The Wolverines have enjoyed a string of success on the recruiting trail of late. In addition to Underwood, Michigan has executed flips of four-star defensive backs Shamari Earls (Georgia), Jordan Young (Clemson) and Elijah Dotson (Pittsburgh), as well as four-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson (Cincinnati) and three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder (North Carolina State).
With the early signing period looming, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 8 in the country overall, and the Wolverines' average prospect rating of 92.25 is good enough for No. 6 nationally (per 247Sports).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
- 'Let the boys play': Baker Mayfield defends 'flag-planting' following Michigan-Ohio State, other CFB brawls
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI