Dusty May on Why Yaxel Lendeborg Played Injured in the Second Half vs. Arizona

It wasn't the easiest evening for the Big Ten Player of the Year. Yaxel Lendeborg got into early foul trouble, which had him sitting the bench, but once coach Dusty May brought Lendeborg back into the game, he would drive to the rim, step on Mo Krivas' foot and go down in pain.

Following halftime, it was revealed that Lendeborg had a sprained MCL and an injured ankle. But Lendeborg gave it a go and started the second half. He would go on to make two threes, while hobbling around.

Once Michigan got a rather large lead, most people thought his night was over. However, up 81-55, with 7:10 left in the game, May subbed Lendeborg back into the game once Elliot Cadeau picked up another foul.

Why risk Lendeborg's health while up so much? It's rather simple, according to May. It's the Final Four, and the world recently saw Duke blow a 19-point lead against UConn.

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"Well, apparently you guys missed the UConn-Duke game,' May said after the game. "The game was already decided that we were playing Duke tomorrow. They were up 19, correct, in the second half? And who won?

"So being out -- you're playing Arizona, one of the best teams -- statistically, the number one or two team all year in the country and you're up with 20 with 10 minutes left, with eight and a half minutes left. We didn't feel quite as confident as you guys did that we could just put the kids to bed. And he came in and Elliot was in foul trouble, and so he just held it down.

"So yeah, obviously we felt like the game was still in hand."

Legacy game for Lendeborg

Lendeborg vowed he is going to play in the game on Monday night against UConn. Following the win over Arizona, he told the broadcast that he will be suiting up, and the only way he doesn't play is if he can't walk.

But that's been his motto all year long. Lendeborg will do whatever it takes for Michigan to win a game. We've seen him take few shots and turn into a playmaker if that helps the Wolverines. And on the flip side, he can take over games to help his team win. Lendeborg is about winning and the All-American wants to finish what he started with his team.

"Well, I think the guys know that Yax is about winning,' said May. "And from day one, he's always just been one of the guys. And when you have a first-team All-American potential player of the year that just wants to be one of the dudes, it helps everyone else fall in line and just accept their role. Our glue guys were awesome tonight."

Lendeborg could have turned pro after he starred with UAB, but he wanted to come back to college and play on the big stage. And that's what he is doing now, with a chance to finish his career with a championship.