Michigan Should Use B10 Winter Season To Experiment, Build For Next Fall

According to reports the past few days, the Big Ten is gearing up for a winter football season, beginning in January and ending in March with a conference championship game. It would be ideal if the Pac 12 mirrored the Big Ten approach and the two conference winners met, like they used to, in the Rose Bowl.

If the Big Ten can pull this abbreviated eight-, nine- or 10-game winter season off, it would give seniors one last chance to play meaningful games and at the same time showcase their skill before the 2021 NFL Draft. It could also give early-enrolled freshmen the chance to play right away, something OSU coach Ryan Day noted could be a huge incentive.

"I think that starting the first week in January would be the best way to go," Day said per BuckeyesNow. "It would allow some of the mid-year guys to come in and possibly play a two-for-one. They get two seasons in one calendar year, which the recruits I think would be really excited about.

"So that’s kind of the focus right now is trying to put this plan together, button it up and then work towards getting it implemented."

Since the Big Ten hasn't made such plans official, there is no way to know how they will handle individual and team statistics, team records, or the championship (one would assume it will all count just like normal, without asterisks, or the conference itself would be questioning its legitimacy).

However, the NCAA seems to be challenging the authenticity of any football played over the next eight months by granting all fall sports athletes (volleyball, soccer, cross country, football, etc.) an extra year of eligibility whether they compete in a season this fall (like the SEC, ACC and Big 12 plan to) or in the winter (like the Big Ten and others could).

So if this "season" doesn't count towards eligibility, in what way does it count in the record books? The SEC, ACC, Big 12, AAC and Sun Belt may ultimately crown a national champion, but is it legit without two of Power 5 conferences competing?

With all this uncertainty, and the likelihood that more players will opt out of playing in these makeshift college football seasons, there's only one way for Michigan to approach the Big Ten's winter season - as a prelude glorified exhibition for the "real" 2021 campaign next fall.

While the players themselves, having been starved of opportunity on the field, will put forth max effort and will likely treat the games as true competition, these eight, nine or 10 contests present 480 minutes (or 540 or 600) for the coaches to experiment, getting as many players experience, as the Wolverines seek to establish playmakers (and replace starters) at quarterback, along the offensive line, and in the secondary.

It would be great to beat Ohio State in any format, but at least early in the winter season, both redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton should get plenty of snaps under center as they look to hone their games and prove capable of providing the elite QB play Michigan has lacked since the tail end of the 2015 season.

Likewise, there will be an opportunity to rotate a number of young cornerbacks as Michigan must replace Lavert Hill and now Ambry Thomas too. Chances are the young DBs will have some struggles, but what an opportunity to get significant on-field reps in preparation for the fall of 2021.

Perhaps no position needs this winter more than the offensive line, which was already down four starters and has now lost right tackle Jalen Mayfield to the NFL Draft. Never before in my 20 years covering the Maize and Blue has U-M had to start from scratch at all five OL positions.

The good news is that redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes (left tackle) and redshirt junior Andrew Steuber (right tackle) have each started a handful of games in the winged helmet and can man the bookends.

Hayes appears to be the long-term fit protecting the QB's blindside while Steuber was battling Mayfield to start in 2019 before a season-ending injury in preseason practice. He doesn't have as much upside as Mayfield, who was voted the No. 1 player on the team heading into this summer, but he can be a serviceable performer while talented redshirt freshmen and freshmen develop.

If this Big Ten winter season does happen, it will satiate at least some of the hunger from fans, give players and coaches a chance to make good on all the hard work they have been putting it for months, and most importantly let the athletes do what they have been clamoring for - play.

But there will be no national championship on the table and with as many significant question marks the Maize and Blue now have due to departures, the winter should be treated with proper perspective. Improve the overall team's depth and experience, find your quarterback, rebuild the offensive line and secondary, and advance the offense in Josh Gattis' system.

Accomplish that checklist and the 2021 fall season could be the one Michigan fans have been waiting for.