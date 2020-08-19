Sources: Big Ten Winter Football Schedule Appears Likely

Despite reports that Ohio State is still hoping to play football this fall, including a report that they are close to bringing five other teams with them to create a 10-game schedule, Buckeyes' Athletic Director Gene Smith and the football coaching staff have publicly said they are focused on concocting a winter schedule. According to sources for a report filed on Ohio State 247sports site Bucknuts, Ohio State and the Big Ten are all-in on making a winter season a reality.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reported that the Big Ten was working to create a revised schedule that began competition in January. Bucknuts confirmed that the plan is to play a nine-game or 10-game schedule, beginning in January and stretching to March.

The biggest reason for playing in the winter? It would give NFL Draft prospects a chance to still play the college season if they'd like to. This year's NFL combine is on February 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana, while the NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Cleveland, Ohio. The NFL reportedly is open to moving the draft though, according to several reports. The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows for the draft to take place as late as the beginning of June.

The obvious challenge of a Big Ten football season that time of year is dealing with the Midwest winter. A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Bucknuts the games would likely be played in NFL domes. Logical options include Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis), Ford Field (Detroit) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) - all of which are in the Big Ten footprint and could more easily allow fans to attend (if the situation with the pandemic improves).

The timing of this plan is quite similar to ones suggested by both Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.

"I think that starting the first week in January would be the best way to go," Day said last week following the Big Ten's announcement. "An eight-week season, and that way there is separation between that season and the next season. It would allow some of the mid-year guys to come in and possibly play a two-for-one. They get two seasons in one calendar year, which the recruits I think would be really excited about. So that’s kind of the focus right now is trying to put this plan together, button it up and then work towards getting it implemented."

