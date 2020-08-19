SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Sources: Big Ten Winter Football Schedule Appears Likely

Brendan Gulick

Despite reports that Ohio State is still hoping to play football this fall, including a report that they are close to bringing five other teams with them to create a 10-game schedule, Buckeyes' Athletic Director Gene Smith and the football coaching staff have publicly said they are focused on concocting a winter schedule. According to sources for a report filed on Ohio State 247sports site Bucknuts, Ohio State and the Big Ten are all-in on making a winter season a reality.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reported that the Big Ten was working to create a revised schedule that began competition in January. Bucknuts confirmed that the plan is to play a nine-game or 10-game schedule, beginning in January and stretching to March. 

The biggest reason for playing in the winter? It would give NFL Draft prospects a chance to still play the college season if they'd like to. This year's NFL combine is on February 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana, while the NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Cleveland, Ohio. The NFL reportedly is open to moving the draft though, according to several reports. The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows for the draft to take place as late as the beginning of June.

The obvious challenge of a Big Ten football season that time of year is dealing with the Midwest winter. A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Bucknuts the games would likely be played in NFL domes. Logical options include Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis), Ford Field (Detroit) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) - all of which are in the Big Ten footprint and could more easily allow fans to attend (if the situation with the pandemic improves).

The timing of this plan is quite similar to ones suggested by both Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.

"I think that starting the first week in January would be the best way to go," Day said last week following the Big Ten's announcement. "An eight-week season, and that way there is separation between that season and the next season. It would allow some of the mid-year guys to come in and possibly play a two-for-one. They get two seasons in one calendar year, which the recruits I think would be really excited about. So that’s kind of the focus right now is trying to put this plan together, button it up and then work towards getting it implemented."

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Despite Big Ten Postponement, Ohio State Still Trying to Create 10-Game Fall Schedule

Longtime college football writer Jeff Snook says Ohio State is leading the charge to convince several other schools in the league to play this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

JohnPatrick

Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Buckeyes courting 2021 dual-sport standout along with evolving 2022 quarterback.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Chris Holtmann: 'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer'

'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer' said Holtmann. Find out how the Buckeyes are navigating the pandemic.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Opinion: Big Ten Public Perception Worsening, But Changing It May Not Be Possible

The Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports wasn't going to be well-received, but I'm not sure they expected it to be this bad. Read more about why I think they are stuck in a losing-proposition.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan State Moves to Remote-Learning for Fall Semester

MSU is the second school in the Big Ten to do that. Plus an OSU Football recruiting update and the latest news from Alabama football.

Kyle Kelly

by

ActionJacksonnn

Justin Fields Addresses #WeWantToPlay on Good Morning America

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields emphasizes players feel safer in facility and why they want to play this fall. Read more about what he had to say on Good Morning America.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Boom! Ohio State Receives Commitment from 2022 Athlete Dasan McCullough

Standout from Kansas, likely to play linebacker/safety in college, is fifth commit in the Buckeye class.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Pat Elflein and Jalyn Holmes Switching Positions for Minnesota Vikings

Both former Buckeyes are moving around in the trenches, looking to solidify roster spots.

Adam Prescott

Governor Mike Dewine Approves OHSAA Contact Sports for Competition

Ohio high schools now slated to begin six-game football schedule in late August.

Tyler Stephen

by

TommyStanzi29

Big Ten Commissioner Discusses Challenge of 2020

Kevin Warren was asked by Sports Business Journal about postponing fall sports. Read more to see what he shared since he last spoke publicly on the topic eight days ago.

Jake Hromada