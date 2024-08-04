Michigan Football: Wolverines sign $110 million in rookie deals
With 13 draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Michigan football program set an all-time record for most picks in a single draft. JJ McCarthy became highest-drafted Michigan quarterback in program history, and the first U-M QB to be selected in the first-round of the draft since Jim Harbaugh was selected by the Chicago Bears back in 1987. But McCarthy was just the first of many Wolverines who would see their NFL dreams come true in the 2024 draft, as 12 others heard their names called during the three-day event in Detroit.
Here's a quick look at all 13 Wolverines who were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 1, No. 10 overall: JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
- Round 2, No. 49 overall: Kris Jenkins, Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 2, No. 50 overall: Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders
- Round 3, No 69 overall: Junior Colson, LA Chargers
- Round 3, No. 83 overall: Blake Corum, LA Rams
- Round 3, No. 84 overall: Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 3, No. 85 overall: Zak Zinter, Cleveland Browns
- Round 4, No. 121 overall: AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
- Round 5, No. 172 overall: Trevor Keegan, Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 7, No. 240 overall: Michael Barrett, Carolina Panthers
- Round 7, No. 249 overall: LaDarius Henderson, Houston Texans
- Round No. 7, No. 252 overall: Jaylen Harrell, Tennessee Titans
- Round 7, No. 253 overall: Cornelius Johnson, LA Chargers
Although being drafted and living out your dream of playing football at the highest level is a great thing, it's even better when it includes a massive payday in the form of a rookie contract. On Saturday, the official social media accounts for the Michigan Football program revealed just how much the Wolverines will be raking in as part of their rookie deals.
Here's a quick look at some of the top reported contracts:
JJ McCarthy: four-year, $21.85 million fully guaranteed, $12.71 million signing bonus
Kris Jenkins: four-year, $7.86 million, $2.5 million signing bonus, $5.4 million guaranteed
Mike Sainristil: four-year, $7.5 million, $2.3 million signing bonus
Junior Colson: four-year, $6 million, $1.2 million signing bonus
Blake Corum: four-year, $5.7 million
Roman Wilson: four-year, $5.7 million, $998,304 signing bonus
Zak Zinter: four-year, $5.7 million, $990,720 signing bonus
