Michigan fullback Max Bredeson: 'I'd play 10 years here if they'd let me'
Senior Max Bredeson's love for Michigan football is unmatched. The fullback/tight end decided to forgo pursuing an NFL opportunity for another year in a Maize and Blue uniform and to try to help the program back back to the top of college football after winning a national championship in 2023.
Bredeson, who was voted captain by his teammates last season, was one of the team's representatives at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday in Las Vegas. During a TV interview on BTN, Bredeson was asked why he chose to return for another season when he had the chance to pursue the NFL and move onto the next chapter of his football career.
"I love Michigan with everything I have," Bredeson said. "I'd play 10 years here if they'd let me. Part of it is, you don't want to be the captain that went 8-5. I love this place too much to leave it like that."
Even though the Wolverines finished last season strong with surprising wins over Ohio State and Alabama, Bredeson and his teammates know that 8-5 isn't the standard at Michigan. Although he is already a national champion, Bredeson said Team 146 is coming after that again in 2025.
"Definitely an excited team," Bredeson said about what Team 146 will look like. "An excited team with a lot of guys who want to prove themselves right. We're not just looking to prove people wrong. There's no greater motivation than when you've had something (a national championship) and you can't have it anymore. So, we're going to go back and get that again."
It's easy to see why Bredeson has become a fan favorite with how he speaks about the program and the pride he carries when representing the Block M. Michigan will hope, with the help of Bredeson's leadership, that it can climb back toward the top of the Big Ten standings this season and bounce back from an underwhelming 2024 season.