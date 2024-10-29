BREAKING: Michigan's Jack Tuttle announces retirement
After battling nagging injuries throughout the last two seasons, veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle has announced his retirement. Here's what he had to say in a message via his social media accounts:
"Today, I am announcing my retirement from college football. This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflecting and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones.
This past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues. And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love.
College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, an dit has shaped my character. I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I've had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me through the triumphs and tribulations. I want to thank Coach Moore, the staff and my teammates -- I love all of you guys. I will continue to help team 145 as we prepare for the rest of this season.
Though closing this chapter is unfortunate, my passion for football will always be a part of me. I am committed to finding a different role in the game and plan to pursue a role in coaching."
