Column: A resurgent Davis Warren can give Michigan fans hope in the final four games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Entering Saturday night I had predicted Michigan football to win in a sloppy, low-scoring affair -- in today's college football standards -- 20-17. I had fully expected Jack Tuttle to start the game and I had the thought Alex Orji would play some snaps as a runner, when I made this prediction on Thursday morning. There were rumblings about Davis Warren getting the start and Sherrone Moore turning back to his original starter on Friday but I hadn't thought too much about switching my prediction. When Saturday got here, the media went up into the press box, looked at the injury report, and saw Tuttle was OUT against the Spartans. That was a 'Oh, Warren is starting because Tuttle is out' type of moment.
It was partly the case, because well, Tuttle couldn't play. But it was only half true because all indications were that Warren had a terrific week of practice. With Moore giving him his second chance to start for Michigan, there was some pressure on Warren's shoulders.
And he exceeded all expectations. It was the best play of any Michigan football quarterback all season long. The stats might not speak volumes because he threw for just 123 yards. But Warren played clean football and the Wolverines didn't turn the ball over one time all game.
Things that hindered him in the past, such as turnovers and not going through his progressions, weren't issues against Michigan State. He was calm, cool, and collected on the field and it showed. Early in the third quarter, Michigan called a flea-flicker and Warren connected with Tyler Morris on what I believe was the best throw by any Wolverine quarterback all season.
Warren played his first game for Michigan since getting benched in Week 3 against Arkansas State in favor of Orji. Warren threw two touchdowns compared to six interceptions. They always say hindsight is 20/20, but did Warren's performance make Moore question his decision of making two other quarterback changes before shifting back to Warren?
"Yeah, I mean, I think never going to look back and just make regrets," Moore said after the game on benching Warren after 2.5 games. "I think we made those right decisions at that time. And we came back to this decision now and feel really good about it and what he's done at this point. But credit really to him because he never flinched at any point."
College football is a weird game. Michigan gained just 15 yards in the first quarter against Michigan State and while the second quarter was better, it still felt like the Spartans outplayed the Wolverines. But when you looked at the scoreboard, Michigan led 9-7 at the half. A lot of that had to do with Warren. He had passes of six, 15, seven, 10, and 15 yards in a row in order to get a late touchdown and also to allow Dominic Zvada to nail a field goal to take the lead.
"I thought Davis played well, I think, in the first half, it was a 10-of-11, and it ended up being a 13-of-19," Moore said of Warren's performance. "So, played well. Did some really good things. You know, missed a couple passes that he wanted to have back, but my message to him was really, just fight on. Forget it and drive on. If you made a mistake, just keep pushing."
Michigan ended up winning the game, but the Wolverines were outgained 352-265 yards and allowed an average of 5.4 yards per play to MSU. But Michigan won the turnover battle and was shockingly penalty-free.
I think most Michigan fans have come to terms following eight weeks that the Wolverines won't be Playoff bound in 2024, nor will they win a Big Ten Championship. But the goal to finish the season was to beat your rivals and make a bowl game. The Wolverines checked one of those goals off with the win over MSU, but Michigan still needs to win one more game to become bowl eligible. The Wolverines still have to face Oregon, Indiana, Northwestern, and Ohio State. Obviously, the Wildcats are the easiest team left on the schedule, but just a week ago, fans didn't know if Michigan would win another game -- then it went and knocked off MSU.
It's going to be a tall task to knock off Oregon, Indiana, or Ohio State, but if you look at how Michigan played with a resurgent Warren under center, it was the most complete the Wolverines' offense has looked all season long. Warren's performance against the Spartans can finally give Michigan fans some hope they've been searching for in this turbulent 2024 season.
