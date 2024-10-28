By the numbers: Stat comparisons between Michigan football and Oregon
Michigan got itself back on the win column after a 24-17 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Behind a resurgent Davis Warren, the Wolverines' offense played their best game of the season. Kirk Campbell, although is still confusing as a play caller, pulled out more stops against the Spartans. The flea flicker worked, Donovan Edwards threw a touchdown pass, and the involvment of Alex Orji looked great.
The Wolverines defense, while being opportunisitc, had some issues. Stopping the run was the main issue. Michigan State gashed the Michigan line over and over again. But the maize and blue made enough stops to get the win.
It's safe to say both sides of the ball with have to be even better this week. The No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks will come to town and Oregon has been playing great football -- obviously. Behind Dillon Gabriel and his weapons, the Ducks are going to be a tough out.
Here are some key stats to compare before the game.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense:
Michigan - 21.5 PPG (111th)
Oregon - 35 PPG (24th)
Scoring defense:
Michigan - 21.5 PPG (38th)
Oregon - 15.6 PPG (10th)
Passing offense:
Michigan - 130.5 YPG (130th)
Oregon - 300 YPG (12th)
Passing defense:
Michigan - 228.5 YPG (86th)
Oregon - 173.8 YPG (16th)
Rushing offense:
Michigan - 172.6 YPG (52nd)
Oregon - 167.1 YPG (61st)
Rushing defense:
Michigan - 101 YPG (15th)
Oregon - 123.5 YPG (41st)
Total offense:
Michigan - 303.1 YPG (124th)
Oregon - 467.1 YPG (11th)
Total defense:
Michigan - 329.5 YPG (38th)
Oregon - 297.3 YPG (12th)
Turnovers:
Michigan - 15
Oregon - 8
Turnovers gained:
Michigan - 9
Oregon - 11
Sacks Allowed:
Michigan - 13
Oregon - 10
Sacks:
Michigan - 21
Oregon - 23
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade:
Michigan - 90.3 (25th)
Oregon - 92.6 (10th)
Offense:
Michigan - 72.0 (85th)
Oregon - 82.1 (19th)
Passing:
Michigan - 58.7 (117th)
Oregon - 82.3 (17th)
Pass block:
Michigan - 63.3 (95th)
Oregon - 71.7 (55th)
Running:
Michigan - 84.0 (36th)
Oregon - 86.0 (23rd)
Run block:
Michigan - 66.7 (46th)
Oregon - 64.3 (60th)
Defense:
Michigan - 92.7 (5th)
Oregon - 92.5 (6th)
Run defense:
Michigan - 92.3 (4th)
Oregon - 79.3 (53rd)
Pass rush:
Michigan - 91.4 (1st)
Oregon - 77.0 (24th)
Coverage:
Michigan - 77.8 (80th)
Oregon - 93.5 (2nd)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: A resurgent Davis Warren can give Michigan fans hope in the final four games
National media react to Michigan football's big win over Michigan State
PFF grades: Michigan football high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win over MSU