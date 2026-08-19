Michigan Launches New Partnership Program, What Does it Mean?

College football sure isn’t what it used to be. Traditions and things that used to matter have gone by the wayside in the name of the almighty dollar.

Michigan, a school rooted in tradition has embraced the future with a major announcement on Wednesday.

Michigan athletics has announced that they are partnering with a program that will be known as the Leaders and Best Champion Partners Program.

They describe the program as, “A carefully developed initiative that will bring select advertising opportunities inside Michigan Stadium. The program reflects a strategic approach to supporting student-athletes amid the rapidly evolving college athletics landscape, while preserving the tradition, character and unmatched game-day experience of the iconic 99-year-old venue.”

The World Has Changed

Yes, once upon a time advertisements in the stadium were likely unnecessary, but now colleges have to account further for player costs. No longer are athletes just given scholarships to play sports at a school, but they’re getting paid as well.

That means that in order to keep up with the Joneses, colleges must find a way to increase revenue by any means necessary.

Yes, the school will be relying on donors and fundraising opportunities. Those will consistently be at the forefront of everything that Michigan has to do.

Advertising is another way that Michigan, and other schools around the country are going to have to account for rising costs.

The hope that Michigan has is that it will not come at the expense of the nostalgia that their stadium still brings.

“Michigan Stadium is one of the most iconic and cherished venues in all of sports, and we have been deeply intentional about preserving its tradition, character, and identity. As we introduce this partner program, we will do so with care and purpose, ensuring that any brand partner presence is strategic, tasteful, and aligned with the values of the University of Michigan,” Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in their press release.

"We are grateful for the meaningful investment these partners are making in Michigan Athletics and, most importantly, in our student-athletes. Their support will help position Michigan to thrive in the evolving revenue-sharing and NIL landscape while continuing to pursue championship success at the highest level."

Who Is First?

Since Michigan is jumping into the advertising game, who is in, and how are they going to advertise?

Coca-Cola, Meijer, and Google Gemini are three of the prominent names that will be featured in the partnership.

Their logos will be placed on padding in the end zone, while also being placed on the scoreboard.

What has Changed?

Well, the sport as a whole is a really good start. Once upon a time, there was some old school nostalgia about stadiums in both college and the NFL. Now, in pursuit of everything being bigger and better, that nostalgia is gone.

Michigan is not the first stadium to require corporate advertising in pursuit of the next big thing. They won’t be the last.

Lambeau Field is one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL, and they have gates that are named after corporate programs. They have insisted that the naming rights will never be up for grabs, but color me skeptical on that front.

That’s just the reality we live in. Some day, Michigan Stadium may fall under a different name thanks to a corporate sponsor.

That’s how the world is going to operate, and with costs continuing to rise, and the pressure to win as a rabid as ever, it’s hard to see it changing.

As coach Kyle Whittingham said about the current system in college football, it’s not sustainable.

What has to happen in order for the powers that be to realize that and overhaul the system? That’s a good question.

These names in the endzone and on the scoreboard are just another byproduct of the aforementioned system.

Former #Michigan starter Davis Warren was named the new starting QB for Stanford.



Which made me think, what about the other former Wolverine QBs?



Three former Michigan QBs are set to start in 2026 with their new team, while one lost the battle, and two more are in limbo.… pic.twitter.com/4qAiPEe27B — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 19, 2026