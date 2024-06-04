Michigan Moments In EA Sports College Football 25
College football fans/gamers everywhere cannot wait for the new EA Sports College Football 25 game to come out in mid-July. Michigan fans are especially excited after seeing a lot of their Wolverines in the new official trailer that came out a few days ago. Donovan Edwards is a cover athlete and he and his fellow Wolverines are shown often as the new gameplay is explained.
In the clip above, you can clearly see a starting quarterback in Alex Orji handing the ball off to running back Donovan Edwards. The only thing that seems a bit off is that the game is being played in Texas. The Wolverines won't play in Austin until 2027 — Edwards and Orji, among others will be long gone by then.
The above clip is one of the coolest in the entire video. It shows Will Johnson, an elite player in the game with a potential 98 overall rating, utilizing his special player ability to perfectly anticipate a pass and pick it off. Johnson is expected to be one of the best overall players on the game and should make defending passes pretty easy because of his unique, and lifelike, abilities.
In the very short clip above, Kirk Herbstreit is explaining player abilities, which are what separate star players from regular players. Regardless of position, a player can have up to eight abilities. Donovan Edwards is shown with at least three, as the screen switches to the next player before showing if he has any beyond the first "page".
In the clip above, homefield advantage is being discussed and Michigan Stadium is shown has having a completely full, intensely rocking meter, while UTEP is topping out at about the halfway point and Sam Houston can barely get a buzz going.
In the screenshot above, you can clearly see Michigan's ratings on offense, defense and overall. Considering what Michigan lost after its national title run, being a 93 overall with a 92 offense and defense is pretty solid. Unfortunately, Ohio State is expected to be the highest-rated team on the game. On the actual video clip from EA Sports, it does say that the ratings are subject to change, but most people feel pretty good about what's been shown.
In this clip, Herbstreit is talking about each team's signature style and he refers to Michigan's powerful run game as Donovan Edwards runs over a Michigan State defender. The game is a little closer than last year's 49-0 beatdown in East Lansing, but everything else looks pretty realistic.
Unfortunately, the above clip shows Alex Orji throwing an interception against USC in The Big House. That's honestly something we might see happen this fall. Orji isn't the starter yet, but probably will be, and we've all seen him struggle with accuracy a bit at times. There's also a chance he'll be much more effective once he's the every-down QB with an elite ability to run. Keeping defenses a little more honest and in check because of his running ability can only help him as a passer.
Most of the things we've seen have been pretty pro-Michigan and this clip is no different. Aside from Orji throwing a pick, everything is coming up maize and blue. Michigan fans everything should be excited to play this game and old ans of the NCAA games can't wait to grind out the latter part of the summer on the sticks while we all wait for real football to return.