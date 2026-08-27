Michigan NFL Draft Stock Watch: A Healthy Rod Moore is a Riser

Rod Moore was the best college safety to forgo the 2024 NFL Draft.

After a stellar 2023 season in which the junior safety helped lead the Wolverines to a title, Moore opted against entering his name in the draft, one in which he was an expected second or third round selection. Instead, he chose to remain in Ann Arbor and seek to again anchor a formidable Michigan defense.

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Then, during summer training prior to the 2024 season, Moore tore his ACL. The injury itself resulted in him missing the 2024 campaign, and complications from it prevented him from participating in all but three games of the 2025 campaign. For both of those lost seasons, Moore was voted a captain by his teammates, a recognition of his leadership and commitment to the program, but also to his undeniable skill and the general understanding of the hibernating force that Moore was.

The Return

He’s back now.

What’s remained a largely uncelebrated fact among Michigan faithful has been the continued good health of Moore throughout summer and now fall camps. Perhaps people don’t want to jinx it. Whatever the case may be, Moore spoke of feeling “finally healthy” recently.

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With his health finally sorted, Moore should begin to move up draft boards again. While he is older - Moore will be 23 by the time of the 2027 NFL Draft - and there will be lingering concerns about his injury problems - few general managers like the notion of a prospect who has missed multiple seasons of college ball to the rehab facility - there is talent in abundance here.

Moore's Talent

Moore covers soundly, whether in disguised, man, or zone looks. He flows downfield against the run, showcasing the rare ability to make open field tackles on a consistent basis. Furthermore, Moore is recognized as the heartbeat of this defense, and his football IQ has been raved about by each successive coaching staff at Michigan.

When Moore has been able to stay on the gridiron, he has been an athletic, intelligent, and disciplined force in the secondary. Though he did not enter college as a blue-chip recruit, he immediately established himself as one of the nation’s best all-around defensive assets, and has developed and matured despite his injury-interrupted career.

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The question facing NFL owners, coaches, and general managers has never been whether Moore has the stuff to compete on Sundays. That part has been obvious from the moment Moore donned the maize and blue jersey. The question since 2024 has been whether selecting Moore with a precious pick is a worthwhile risk given his injury history.

Given the reports circulating in Ann Arbor, that seems likely to be a risk far more decision makers will be willing to make in the 2027 draft than previously thought. If Moore can stay healthy, look for his name to creep further and further up draft boards from its current placement in the fifth or sixth round.