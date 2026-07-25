Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 4 Rod Moore Readies for Bounce-Back Year

We are officially inside the top five of our top 25 most important players for Michigan's 2026 success this season. Coming at No. 4 is the Wolverines' long-tenured safety, Rod Moore.

Let's dive into Moore's career and why he is so important for Michigan this season.

Moore's 2025 review

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We will touch on Moore's entire career in a little bit, but sticking with the 2025 season alone, Moore saw action in three games last season. He recorded six tackles last season and made an interception in the win over Wisconsin at home last year. Moore had an injury setback last year and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

Moore was a key cog of the Wolverines' secondary from his freshman season in 2021 to Michigan's national title in 2023. Moore was a two-time All-Big Ten member, and he could've left after the 2023 season, but he opted to come back for his senior season in 2024.

However, after sustaining a torn ACL in March, heading into the 2024 season, he missed all of the year and slowly made his way onto the field in 2025 for a few games.

Why Moore is important to Michigan's 2026 sucess

It might seem a long time ago, but it wasn't that long ago when Moore was among the top safeties in the country. In 2022, he led Michigan's defensive backs with 71 tackles and four interceptions. In 2023, Moore had 38 tackles and two picks.

Moore, who has been a two-time captain, will likely become Michigan's first three-time captain in the school's history. But more importantly than that, he is set to make a full return to Michigan's lineup, with the goal of being there in Week 1 against Western Michigan.

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"My expectation of Rod is being one of the best safeties in the country," coach Tyler Stockton said this spring. "I mean we're going to fight day in and day out to make sure he is healthy, which he's been doing an unbelievable job. He is far in advance right now where he should be. But I see a guy in Rod that is going to go down at this university as one of the better leaders to ever come here."

Michigan's safeties room has talent, but adding a veteran presence and someone who knows how to win is huge for the Wolverines' defense in 2026.

One prediction for Moore

This might seem like a lofty goal and a bold prediction for Moore with his inability to stay on the field this season, but I look for Moore to bounce back and do so in a big way. Not only will Moore lead the Wolverines in interceptions this season, but I look for him to potentially miss one game in 2026. Moore will stay healthy and really increase his draft stock.

See our full top 25 players: