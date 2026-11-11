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Michigan NFL Stock Report: John Henry Daley Provides Silver Lining to Home Loss

The former Utah Utes edge defender raised his game at a time when Michigan's season appears on the brink.
Jason B. Hirschhorn|
Michigan State quarterback (11) Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan (90) John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.
Michigan State quarterback (11) Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan (90) John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan WolverinesMichigan State Spartans

The Michigan Wolverines' 2026 season hit another roadblock this past weekend, losing 15-6 at the Big House to the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans. Little about the game bodes well for a Michigan program that looks increasingly aimless under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, who fired struggling offensive coordinator Jason Beck one day after saying he wouldn't and proceeded to make another round of absurd comments about an upcoming opponent.

So, what does all this mean for the draft prospects on Michigan's roster? As with any contest involving the Wolverines, NFL teams undoubtedly had multiple sets of eyes monitoring the individual performances, even if the coaches didn't put them in position to succeed often enough.

John Henry Daley (EDGE) - Stock Up

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson (attempts to block John Henry Daley.
Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson (55) attempts blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the trajectory of Michigan's season moves downward, John Henry Daley's year has trended in the opposite direction. The former Utah Utes edge defender continues to rush the passer well, notching a season-high five pressures against Michigan State, according to Pro Football Focus. But Daley's run defense has also improved over the course of 2026. He managed five stops -- PFF's metric for quality tackles -- in Saturday's contest, more than he had in his previous three games combined.

With the regular season almost over, Daley will have to make some major decisions soon. He could declare early for the 2027 NFL Draft, where he could come off the board somewhere in the top 100. He could also return for his fifth season, whether with the Wolverines or another program. Presumably, Michigan's decision on whether or not to retain Whittingham will have a material impact on Daley's decision.

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Blake Frazier (OL) - Stock Down

Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In multiple levels, Blake Frazier had his worst outing of the season during Saturday's matchup with Michigan State. In just over a half of football, he set a new season high for pressures allowed, per Pro Football Focus' charting. Frazier also received the lowest run-blocking grade of anyone -- including non-offensive linemen -- on the Michigan roster this past weekend.

Then, Frazier suffered an injury that will likely keep him sidelined for the upcoming matchup with the Oregon Ducks.

"We lost Blake Frazier there early in the second half. I think it was mid-third quarter or something like that," Whittingham said earlier this week. "So, he's doubtful for this week."

Like Daley, Frazier doesn't have to enter the NFL this offseason. However, Frazier doesn't seem as well positioned to take advantage of the draft process. At least right now, it seems more likely that he'll stay in college for another year, whether at Michigan or somewhere else.

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Jason B. Hirschhorn
JASON B. HIRSCHHORN

Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.

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