Michigan's 2026 Full Football Schedule is Revealed
With the 2025 college football season in the books, we are now starting to turn the page to the 2026 season — that is months away. But on Tuesday, the Big Ten revealed the 2026 football schedules and we now know all the key dates for Michigan and when the Wolverines will be taking on their opponents.
Michigan will have eight home games this season and four away. The Wolverines are going to open the season with four-straight home games to start the season. Michigan will take on Western Michigan and UTEP, with the Sooners sandwiched in between to complete its non-conference schedule.
The Wolverines won't face Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, USC, Washington, or Wisconsin this season.
2026 football schedule
- Sept. 5: vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma
- Sept. 19: vs. UTEP
- Sept. 26: vs. Iowa
- Oct. 3: @ Minnesota
- Oct. 10: BYE
- Oct. 17: vs. Penn State
- Oct. 24: vs. Indiana
- Oct. 31: @ Rutgers
- Nov. 7: vs. Michigan State
- Nov. 14: @ Oregon
- Nov. 21: vs. UCLA
- Nov. 28: @ Ohio State
Comparing to the 2025 schedule
The Wolverines went 9-4 this past season and Michigan had six home games last season. The Wolverines not only get two more home games, but Michigan will have a streak of them. The Wolverines start the season with four home games, and only have one away game before they get their bye week.
That's another change from last year. The Big Ten had two bye weeks in 2025, and that was shortened to one this season. In 2025, Michigan had a bye week sandwiched between Nebraska and Wisconsin, and also between Purdue and Northwestern.
While the Wolverines gain a couple of more home games, the 2026 football schedule looks much more difficult on paper. Michigan didn't have to play Indiana, Penn State, or Oregon last season, but the Wolverines get all three this year — Indiana and PSU at home. The Wolverines appear to have a gauntlet of a schedule and if Michigan earns a College Football Playoff berth — it was earned.
