Michigan OC Chip Lindsey clarifies what offensive approach was against Oklahoma
Despite a few explosive plays, Michigan football's offense was never able to establish a consistent rhythm during its 24-13 loss at Oklahoma this past Saturday. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey explained some of the reasons of why he thinks that was the case, first crediting a tough Sooners defense.
"First of all, you've got to give some credit to Oklahoma—they had a good defense, they do a good job," Lindsey said. "They've improved their defense and they were really good last year. So, I think that starts with that. But also think, going into that game, we were like 'hey, we need to win the time of possession, we need to not turn the ball over.' To win the time of possession, you have to be good on third downs and we weren't. I think that's the story of the game. Our goal is to be 50% on third down and we weren't that. Therefore, we don't get to stay on the field, therefore their offense plays more plays. Everything kind of ties together. For us, we didn't play to our standard, that's for sure. The standard I expect us to play at here at Michigan and the standard I have set for offense."
The Wolverines were a far cry from completing 50% of their third down plays against Brent Venables' defense while only managing 3-of-14, just a 21% conversion rate. Michigan was completely dominated in time of possession as the offense had the ball for 27:48 compared to the Sooners' 32:12, but when they had the ball, they just didn't make the most of the opportunities that were present against a physical Oklahoma unit.
When asked if the gameplan was to take a conservative approach to the play calling, Lindsey didn't exactly say that was the approach, but did confirm there was an emphasis on possessing the ball and doing what it takes to win the time of possession.
"I think there was definitely a philosophy of—I think everything starts with 'how do we win the game?' That's what we're about here," Lindsey said. "And really, to do that, again it goes back to possessing the ball. And really, if we execute on third downs a little better and stay on the field, I think things play out a little differently for us, and we didn't get that done. There was definitely a concerted effort to make sure we tried to possess the ball."