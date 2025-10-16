Michigan OC Chip Lindsey gives midweek injury update on Big Ten's leading rusher
Michigan star running back Justice Haynes exited the Wolverines' game against USC during the second quarter of a 31-13 loss to the Trojans this past Saturday. Although Haynes was getting what appeared to be his side around his midsection worked om throughout the game on the sideline, Haynes never returned to action.
Heading into the Washington game, the Big Ten's leading rusher is questionable heading in as his status remains up in the air. During his Monday press conference, head coach Sherrone Moore gave what seemed to be a positive update regarding the health status of Haynes.
"He was better yesterday (Sunday), Moore said of Haynes. So, we'll see as the week goes, but feel good about it."
On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was asked about Haynes' progress as well, with Lindsey saying the coaching staff is hopeful but unsure if he will be available against the Huskies.
"We're hopeful—I don't know," Lindsey said. "It's probably a wait and see thing—I don't really know to be honest with you."
Haynes has been electric in Michigan's offense this season, compiling 705 yards on the ground, which ranks fifth in all of college football. The junior has also added eight touchdowns through six game for the Wolverines.
The emergence of the Alabama transfer has been a welcome sight for a Michigan offense led by true freshman QB Bryce Underwood, who has immense talent but is still learning how to play at the college level. Haynes' play has been even more vital when pairing a young QB with an offensive line that has been up and down, and a receiving corps that is starting to emerge but has struggled with dropped passes.
The junior has been a steady force for the Wolverine offense and Michigan will continue to hope he is healthy enough to play this weekend. If not, it will be Jordan Marshall shouldering the load in the backfield, who has totaled 301 rushing yards to go along with three touchdowns in 2025.
Redshirt sophomore Bryson Kuzdzal emerged as the back being Marshall in light of Haynes' injury against USC, as he received one carry against the Trojans in the loss.
