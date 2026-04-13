Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Makes Patrick Mahomes-Esque Play

Bryce Underwood is expected to make a sophomore leap under first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck, along with having a quarterbacks coach, Koy Detmer Jr. Last year, in his true freshman season, Underwood was left alone on an island, in terms of coaching. Chip Lindsey was expected to coach him up, but turns out, Underwood never truly had an individual coach in 2025.

But that has changed in 2026, and Underwood had already possessed out of this world talent, but the key was to fine-tune that talent and allow him to deliver in 2026.

While it's just one play, Michigan Football's X account, posted a clip of Underwood making a Patrick Mahomes-esque play. Underwood rolled to his right, appeared like he had room to run the ball in for a touchdown, but stopped at the line of scrimmage and flipped the ball behind his back to a wide-open Jaime Ffrench for a score.

Kyle Whittingham recently shared Underwood's positive development

Underwood is coming off his true freshman season in which he threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He also carried the ball 88 times for 392 yards and six scores.

Again, Underwood possessed serious talent, but he made too many mental mistakes. The true freshman had issues throwing off his back foot, and trying to use his arm strength to fit the ball into extremely tight spaces.

But in a recent media availability, head coach Kyle Whittingham expressed that he's seen positive development out of his starting quarterback. One of Underwood's biggest issues — footwork — has been an area that Whittingham has seen improvement.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Well, he’s improved overall, without a doubt," said Whittingham recently. "His foot work is better, making better decisions. Still a work in progress, as is the whole football team. But Bryce is definitely taking steps forward this spring, without a question."

Expect Underwood to use his feet this year

Last year's coaching staff didn't use Underwood to his full ability. Sherrone Moore said multiple times that if he were to allow his starting quarterback to run and get hit, then they better have at least two quarterbacks. But Moore must not have felt he had another quarterback he could rely on behind Underwood.

However, that appears like it could be a thing in the past. When Jason Beck spoke with the media, he signalled that if quarterbacks had it in their repertoire, then he could use that as another weapon.

"Do what they do best. And so if they can run, then it’s a weapon," said Beck. "And they’ll be fine. If guys aren’t good runners, then they can get themselves hurt. But if guys are good runners, they’re comfortable doing that. And they excel at it. And you have good success...But it does seem to be part of Bryce’s skill set, like doing some of the QB run game. And when he pulls it down and goes, it looks pretty impressive."

Michigan fans can see the Wolverines in action this Saturday in the spring game.