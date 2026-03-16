4 Burning Questions for Michigan Football This Spring

The NCAA Tournament is here, but spring football is also about to begin for Michigan. The Wolverines' new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, is set to speak to the media on Tuesday and the Maize and Blue will begin practicing as a team.

Michigan will hold 14 spring practices, concluding with the Spring Game on April 18.

There are a lot of new pieces in Ann Arbor this season, along with practically a new coaching staff. Here are some of the burning questions surrounding Michigan ahead of spring practice.

Will Jason Beck get the most out of Bryce Underwood?

Bryce Underwood came to Michigan as the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and fans expected the Wolverines' passing attack to reach new heights under Underwood. While the passing game was better than it was in 2024, there were still plenty meat left on the bones.

Underwood was left on his own without a true QB coach, but Kyle Whittingham brought over Koy Detmer Jr. to become Underwood's QB coach, along with Jason Beck to coordinate his offense.

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In a recent interview, Detmer Jr. said they are already working on sharpening his toolbox.

"..He wants to be such a good player, and he works his tail off to do so, both in the film study and then in the weight room, working, working really hard," Detmer Jr. said. "For him, this spring, it’s just kind of sharpening up his toolbox, so to speak, whether it be with his feet or timing on certain throws and things like that."

Underwood was sporadic last season, throwing off his back foot and rushing. The Belleville product has a super high ceiling, and if Beck and Co. can unleash his full potential, Michigan's offense could really hum in 2026.

Does Michigan's offense take the next step?

Speaking of Bryce Underwood, does the Wolverines' new-look offense take the next step? Utah had a top-five offense last year under Jason Beck and wherever Beck has gone — his offense has excelled. The Utes had a top-five scoring offense and the No. 2 rushing offense.

We have been used to seeing Michigan in a lot of 12 personnel [one running back with two tight ends], but it sounds like the Wolverines will be using more 11 personnel this season.

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A lot will depend on how well Underwood improves under Beck, but Michigan fans will likely see more passing and a more open offense this season. However, how that translates into wins and efficiency will be the main question.

The running back room returns Jordan Marshall, who is cemented as the starter, but who emerges as that No. 2 back? Freshman Savion Hiter is the likely favorite, but Bryson Kuzdzal is back and will compete for touches as well.

Who quicky does the defense pick up the new scheme?

Jason Beck isn't the only new coordinator in Ann Arbor. Kyle Whittingham hired Jay Hill away from BYU and he will run the Wolverines defense this season. Hill has said that he runs the most complicated scheme in the country and it will take all spring and fall camp to get it down.

“Well, I would say we run the most complicated scheme in the country," said Hill. "We have more calls. We do more things with fronts and coverages. So this is not something that they just pick up in a day. We're going to need all spring. We're going to need all summer. We're going to need all fall camp to have us ready to go for the first game. And by then, we'll be ready to go.”

Michigan has essentially had five years of the same scheme and now things will change with Hill. The Wolverines are hoping to get back to a physical defense and mirror what we saw from the 2023 defense.

Which linebackers emerge?

One of the hardest hit positions from last year to this year is at linebacker. Michigan lost starters Ernest Hausmann and Jimmy Rolder to graduation, along with Cole Sullivan leaving for Oklahoma. All three players were in the top five in tackles last season.

Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor are back from last season. All three of them played some meaningful snaps, yet they are also raw. Michigan also brought in several transfers to compete for playing time.

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Nathaniel Staehling, Aisea Moa, Max Alford, and Christian Pierce are all coming into the program. Michigan has a nice mixture of young talent, along with some veteran presence from other schools.

How it all shakes out will be one area fans will want to focus on.