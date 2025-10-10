Michigan reveals uniform combo ahead of USC game
Michigan football has revealed its uniform combination for the Wolverines' showdown against USC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC.
The program's X (formerly Twitter) account posted on Friday afternoon that Sherrone Moore's team will be sporting their white uniforms with blue pants when the Maize and Blue take the field at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
The combination is the same one the Wolverines wore when they defeated Nebraska on Sept. 20 by a score of 30-27 in Lincoln. Could it be a case of superstition to go with the same look in back-to-back road games? Who knows, but however the decision was made, the white jersey with the blue pants is what Michigan will be sporting.
With a large alumni base in the state of California and this being the Trojans first sellout of the season, there should be plenty of Michigan fans in attendance to root on the No. 15 Wolverines in person in hopes of seeing their team pull off the victory.
Both team come into the contest with a 4-1 record, with USC dropping its last game at Illinois on Sept. 27 by a score of 34-32 ahead of its bye week this past weekend.
Michigan is on a three-game winning streak after falling to Oklahoma in Week 2 and remain undefeated in conference play with a 2-0 record.
As of Friday afternoon, FanDuel has USC listed as a 2.5-point favorite coming into the contest between the two Big Ten foes trying to further ascend in the conference standings and work toward aspirations of making the College Football Playoff.